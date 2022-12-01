Credit Suisse still weakening as losses deepen

There is no obvious long-term successor to the president within the ANC
Credit Suisse Group slipped for a 13th session running, its longest run of losses, as the troubled Swiss bank’s capital-raising compounds fallout from years of scandals and mismanagement.
The share price fell as much as 5.5% on Thursday to a record low of Sf2.67. They have dropped about 21% since November 23, when the lender reported huge outflows at its wealth-management business, and warned it could post another big loss in the fourth quarter of as much as Sf1.5bn ($1.6bn).
Credit Suisse’s overhaul, including job cuts and the carve-out of the investment banking business, has met with scepticism from some analysts and investors concerned about the complexity of the restructuring. On top of that, the $4bn capital increase will dilute existing investors’ holdings, adding further pain after a year of huge losses.
In the 13-day rout, Credit Suisse lost about Sf2.7bn in market value and is down about 66% this year.
The “material capital raise” and lack of details on a “very complex” investment banking restructuring has been weighing on Credit Suisse’s share price, JPMorgan Chase analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note on Thursday. He also cut earnings estimates 45% for 2023, citing hefty outflows in the bank’s wealth management business.
Talks about a possible takeover of Credit Suisse are likely to pick up if wealth management outflows continue and might also lead the bank to consider an initial public offering of its Swiss business, with a valuation of Sf14bn, said Abouhossein.
While also caused by technical factors related to the capital raise, the falls are a further worry for the bank as it seeks to stabilise its business after one of the most difficult years in its recent history.
The cost to insure Credit Suisse’s debt against default eased about 13 basis points on Thursday, to 433 basis points, according to ICE Data Services. Still, it remains elevated, hovering near record highs.
The Swiss bank’s long-term credit rating was cut in November to BBB- from BBB, with a stable outlook. That’s just above the BB “speculative” grade more commonly known as junk. S&P Global echoed analysts in pointing to “material execution risks amid a deteriorating and volatile economic and market environment”. It also signalled that some details about asset sales remain “unclear”.
The cash call via a rights issue started on Monday and the rights will trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange until December 6. However, as the price of the rights has tumbled to less than 10 Swiss cents, from about 17 Swiss cents, that is creating a fresh source of technical pressure for existing Credit Suisse stock.
That pressure may not ease once the new shares start to trade on December 9.
Bloomberg
