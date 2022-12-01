Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
Australia a vital partner in monitoring China’s space capabilities, US says
Country’s research and quantum computing capabilities are especially important to US space defences, according to US military officials
Australia is a critical asset for the US in the growing competition with China over space, with top US military leaders warning Beijing’s technology is advancing “very, very quickly” to close the capability gap.
Lt-Gen Nina Armagno, the director of staff for the US Space Force, said Australia’s geographical position and research capabilities represented a “pot of a gold at the end of the rainbow” for the two countries’ strategic interests in space defence.
Australia’s location in the southern hemisphere was vital to the US for “space domain awareness,” the ability to track and monitor all objects, satellites and debris in close orbit to the Earth, Armagno said.
“This is prime country for space domain awareness,” she said in Canberra on Thursday.
Speaking at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, US Space Command deputy commander Lt-Gen John Shaw said the primary difficulty for his command was “understanding what is happening in our domain”, adding it took a “concerted effort” to regularly monitor the space around Earth.
The two generals were in Australia for meetings with their local counterparts and defence officials.
Australia and the US have strengthened their security relationship in recent years amid growing competition with the Chinese government in the Asia-Pacific region. In September 2021, the US, UK and Australia announced a security partnership that included a plan to work together to build Canberra a fleet of nuclear submarines by 2040.
India and Japan have also joined Australia and the US to reform the Quad partnership, a group designed to help regional democracies collaborate on China’s rise.
Shaw said while the Chinese government had fielded very few satellites even a few decades ago, the country’s space capabilities were rapidly becoming more sophisticated. “They’ve advanced very, very quickly,” he said. In January, China’s moon lander became the first to detect the presence of water there.
Australia’s advanced research capabilities were particularly important to US space defences, Shaw said. “Australia is a leader in quantum computing, we’re going to be using those kinds of technologies,” he said.
Armagno said she believed the close alliance between the US and Australia, among other Western powers, was the “secret sauce” which the Chinese government lacked.
Bloomberg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.