News

EU chief proposes special court for Russian war crimes

30 November 2022 - 15:34 Kevin Whitelaw and Jorge Valero
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen suggested creating a special international court to probe Russian actions in Ukraine and using frozen Russian assets to help rebuild the nation.

The head of the EU’s executive arm said on Wednesday the bloc would seek international support for a “specialised court backed by the UN to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression”. 

The aim would be to address crimes that wouldn’t fit under the mandate of the International Criminal Court. 

“Under certain conditions, an ad hoc international tribunal for the crime of aggression may allow for the prosecution of the top Russian leaders who would otherwise enjoy immunity,” the commission said in a legal analysis. “It could be based on a multinational treaty among supporting states, and its international character could be strengthened further with a UN mandate calling for its establishment.”

In a video address posted on Twitter, Von der Leyen also said the bloc would “find legal ways” to use money seized from Russia to help fund Ukraine’s reconstruction. The EU has blocked about €300bn in Russian central bank reserves and frozen €19bn in assets held by sanctioned Russian businessmen, although these estimates aren’t complete.

She said the bloc would seek to create a structure to manage those funds, invest them, and use the proceeds to benefit Ukraine.

EU lawyers had been asked to look at different legal options for using Russian assets frozen by its member states. Using Russian central bank assets wouldn’t be easy, but it’s doable with the strong backing of the international community, said EU officials who requested anonymity to discuss technical details. Even so, any such decision could have risks for financial stability and would require careful consideration, the officials added.

“It could be explored with international partners that have adopted similar sanctions whether an active management of frozen and ‘immobilised’ assets — in particular of liquid assets of state-owned enterprises and of the Russian Central Bank and affiliated entities — could be put in place under the Common Foreign and Security Policy, aiming at ensuring a stable and fair net return to be used, as external assigned revenue, to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the commission wrote in a legal paper. “To that effect, appropriate financial instruments would need to be set up, preferably at international level.”

It’s unclear whether the US or other allies would take part because confiscating central bank assets is a potential legal minefield. In May, US Treasury officials had expressed concern about setting a precedent that would discourage other foreign central banks from parking their assets in the US. 

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

US and France to renew oldest acquaintance

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron haven’t always seen eye to eye but they definitely sing from the same songsheet
World
2 hours ago

China on track to expand nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035, says Pentagon

Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
World
18 hours ago

Unesco wants Great Barrier Reef listed as ‘in danger’

Reef’s resilience to recover from climate change impacts is compromised, scientists say
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Joburg the worst place to live and work, expats ...
News
2.
Balenciaga sues production firm for ad featuring ...
News
3.
Same-sex marriage sought in India
News
4.
SA ‘faces a decade of load-shedding without gas’
News
5.
Ireland fines Meta €265m for leak of half a ...
News

Related Articles

China seeks to forge closer energy ties with Russia

World

Ukraine war puts global bioweapons treaty at risk

News

Russia using winter as a weapon as it loses on battlefield, says Nato

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.