Canada keen on deals with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz

Tech giant accused by 130,000 businesses of abusing its dominant position
Partial or associate membership of the single market would repair Brexit’s biggest defects
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is trying to land supply chain deals with major German vehicle manufacturers in the face of fierce competition from the US on electric-vehicle production.
Industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has embarked on a week-long trip to Belgium and Germany, where he will attend the management conference of Volkswagen and the board meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group, among other gatherings.
In August, the government signed memorandums of understanding with both groups during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Canada. This week’s trip is about “bringing that to the next level”, Champagne said in an interview.
The Volkswagen memorandum focused on deepening co-operation on battery manufacturing, materials and critical minerals. The German company promised to set up a Canadian office for its battery company, PowerCo. The Mercedes agreement had less-specific language about collaboration in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery supply chain.
Canadian business groups have been sounding the alarm over huge tax credits contained in the US Inflation Reduction Act to encourage EV production, warning that Canada is in danger of losing investment to its southern neighbour. In addition to consumer incentives, the US law has a manufacturing credit that subsidises battery cell and pack production. Analysts at UBS have said it “has the potential to make the US a global EV battery hub”.
Champagne said he’s been assuring companies that Canada is serious about levelling the playing field, as it promised to do in a budget update in early November. “Canada intends to remain competitive with respect to the production, and I think it is well understood by the manufacturers,” he said.
The minister said Canada was not on the radar of German vehicle makers until recently, but now the two sides are working hard to develop long-term relationships that take advantage of Canada’s wealth of critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel — all crucial for EV manufacturing.
“I don’t think they would invite the minister of industry of Canada to their board meeting if they were not serious,” Champagne said. Deals can be finalised in “the coming months”, he said.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Canada keen on deals with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz
Industry minister to visit Belgium and Germany and attend meetings of chiefs of the two German carmakers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is trying to land supply chain deals with major German vehicle manufacturers in the face of fierce competition from the US on electric-vehicle production.
Industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has embarked on a week-long trip to Belgium and Germany, where he will attend the management conference of Volkswagen and the board meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group, among other gatherings.
In August, the government signed memorandums of understanding with both groups during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Canada. This week’s trip is about “bringing that to the next level”, Champagne said in an interview.
The Volkswagen memorandum focused on deepening co-operation on battery manufacturing, materials and critical minerals. The German company promised to set up a Canadian office for its battery company, PowerCo. The Mercedes agreement had less-specific language about collaboration in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery supply chain.
Canadian business groups have been sounding the alarm over huge tax credits contained in the US Inflation Reduction Act to encourage EV production, warning that Canada is in danger of losing investment to its southern neighbour. In addition to consumer incentives, the US law has a manufacturing credit that subsidises battery cell and pack production. Analysts at UBS have said it “has the potential to make the US a global EV battery hub”.
Champagne said he’s been assuring companies that Canada is serious about levelling the playing field, as it promised to do in a budget update in early November. “Canada intends to remain competitive with respect to the production, and I think it is well understood by the manufacturers,” he said.
The minister said Canada was not on the radar of German vehicle makers until recently, but now the two sides are working hard to develop long-term relationships that take advantage of Canada’s wealth of critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel — all crucial for EV manufacturing.
“I don’t think they would invite the minister of industry of Canada to their board meeting if they were not serious,” Champagne said. Deals can be finalised in “the coming months”, he said.
Bloomberg
Using cars like you would stream music is the way of the future, and VW wants in
Zero-Covid sees carmakers apply the brakes in China
Audi stops using Twitter after takeover by Elon Musk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: After Bali, can developing countries become rule makers?
Quebec town welcomes immigrants as labour shortage bites
Legault in landslide win in Quebec with pledge to cut taxes, protect French
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.