SA ‘faces a decade of load-shedding without gas’
Country needs to install 9,000 megawatts of gas-fired power at a cost of as much as $8bn to ease the transition from coal to renewable energy, Finnish study finds
Wartsila Oyj, a Finnish company that makes power plants, expects SA to face load-shedding for at least another decade unless it installs as much as $8bn worth of gas-fired generation capacity.
Wartsila’s modelling shows SA’s plans to add wind and solar capacity to the grid will be implemented too slowly to prevent the ongoing rotational power cuts, Wayne Glossop, the company’s senior business development manager for Southern Africa, said in an interview.
“You do need the gas” to make the renewable energy rollout work, Glossop said, adding that plants using the fuel can generate power quickly on demand.
While Eskom and the government have said that gas-fired plants will be needed as the country transitions away from coal, environmental rights groups oppose prolonging the country’s reliance on fossil fuels. Renewable energy companies say the country could use batteries that store power generated from wind or sun instead, but there are questions about the feasibility of using that technology on the scale required.
Power cuts are set to increase markedly until 2026, before ameliorating for several years as Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power plants come fully on stream, according to the Wartsila study. It foresees the energy crisis intensifying again in 2032 as older plants close.
To alleviate disruptions, gas-engine plants capable of generating a combined 9,000 megawatts of power would need to be built at a cost of between $6bn and $8bn by 2032, according to Glossop.
The plants, which typically have between 100 megawatts and 400 megawatts of generation capacity, and are also available from companies such as Siemens and General Electric, could ultimately be switched over to hydrogen when that fuel becomes cost competitive.
Still, they are in competition with other technologies, such as combined-cycle gas turbines and open-cycle gas turbines. Eskom plans to build a 3,000 megawatt gas-to-power plant on the east coast and the government intends issuing a tender for power plants using the fuel.
Bloomberg
