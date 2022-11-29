Russian tycoon to face new probe over ‘Billionaire’s Bay’ villas

Paris prosecution unit handling organised crime is leading probe into financial flows that enabled Suleiman Kerimov’s family to acquire four villas
Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, 56, and his family are set to face another probe in France with a new team of prosecutors examining how his daughter came to own several luxury villas on the Riviera, and who the ultimate beneficiary is.
A Paris prosecution unit in charge of tackling organised crime known as Junalco is leading the investigation into the financial flows that enabled the acquisition by Gulnara Kerimova, 32, of the companies that own the four villas on the “Billionaire’s Bay” at Cap d’Antibes, according to informed people. The ownership of the villas was the subject of a money-laundering case opened several years ago in Nice, in south-eastern France.
Junalco prosecutors are now drawing on a June report by France’s anti-money laundering body Tracfin, said the people. According to that document, Gulnara spent €268m to take over the ownership structure, with funds provided for the most part by her brother Said, investigative news outlet Mediapart reported. In response to Bloomberg questions, Paris prosecutors confirmed that Junalco is taking the lead in investigating the Tracfin memo.
Nikita Sichov, an attorney for Suleiman, Said and Gulnara, brushed aside efforts to draw the family back under the French legal spotlight, suggesting the French authorities know about the change of ownership of the properties.
“The Tracfin report you refer to concerns a restructuring carried out in complete transparency with the competent bodies in order to comply with all the regulations in force,” Sichov said in response to questions.
The new probe caps a bad month for Kerimov’s family, which until earlier this year held a majority stake in Polyus PJSC, Russia’s largest gold miner. It fully exited the company in May.
Kerimov, a Russian senator whose net worth is $10.9bn according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has been sanctioned by the US since 2018. Two weeks ago, the US sanctioned Said, Gulnara and the four French real estate firms she acquired as well as Alexander Studhalter, a Kerimov associate who previously used a Swiss firm for ownership of the villas. The EU and the UK added Kerimov to their sanctions lists after the invasion of Ukraine. Said has been sanctioned by the EU since April.
While Kerimov is on the EU sanctions list, the four villas don’t appear on France’s list of frozen properties, highlighting the difficulty local authorities have had in tying the luxury homes to him.
Kerimov seemed to be in the clear in France after a 2020 settlement deal between prosecutors in Nice and the Swiss company run by Studhalter for €1.4m.
That case made global headlines in November 2017 when the Russian billionaire was apprehended at Nice airport and accused of money laundering. The arrest was dramatic. Kerimov had flown by private jet to Nice planning to head to Cap d’Antibes. Instead, he was met by French police. For months after that he was under virtual house arrest on the French coast, required to cheque in with police weekly and allowed to return to Russia only with special permission for short visits.
Much of that probe focused initially on secret payments of €92m during the acquisition of the Villa Hier, famously used as actor Michael Caine’s home in the 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Sichov, Kerimov’s attorney, said the accusations against his client in the Nice case relating to the Villa Hier sale have been dismissed and the billionaire isn’t facing any charges in any criminal proceedings.
The Nice prosecutors stumbled across Kerimov as an investigation of drug dealers unexpectedly led French police to a secretary working for a Corsican lawyer. As investigators started to wiretap the lawyer’s entourage, they noticed suspicious transactions from one of his clients, the previous Villa Hie owner. That trail then led them to Studhalter and Kerimov.
Throughout that probe, Kerimov said he did not buy the villas but merely rented them from Studhalter. Yet there were signs that Kerimov was more than tenant. Blueprints from London-based architects MMM for renovations at Villa Medy Roc in 2009 showed plans for bedrooms with the names of Kerimov’s children — Said, Gula and Emina. A Studhalter lawyer declined to say.
But now, the Tracfin report and the tasking of Junalco prosecutors to look into the villas’ ownership may put the Kerimov family back in French judicial crosshairs. Junalco is an elite unit set up recently in Paris and charged with prosecuting “very complex” organised crime cases throughout France, from drug lords to cybercriminals. It shares competence on certain matters with the Parquet National Financier, another prosecuting unit that operates in France and focuses on white-collar crimes.
Meanwhile, rich Russians, once a noticeable presence on the French Riviera, have all but disappeared since the invasion of Ukraine. They used to be seen vacationing in their vast sea-view villas or on superyachts from Saint-Tropez to Monaco. But many of their mansions are now frozen and their boats immobilised across Europe.
