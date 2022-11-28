Pence tells Trump to apologise for dining with white supremacist

Nestle is considering options for Palforzia just two years after buying the maker of the drug in a $2.6bn deal
Former vice-president Mike Pence says Donald Trump should apologise for dining with rapper Ye and a well-known white nationalist, saying his former boss showed “profoundly poor judgment” and should denounce “their hateful rhetoric without qualification”.
Pence is the most prominent Republican to criticise the former president for his meeting last week at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West and has lost business partners after making anti-Semitic remarks, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologise for it,” Pence said in an interview with Leland Vittert, an anchor with NewsNation.
Pence said in the interview he does not believe Trump is anti-Semitic, a racist or a bigot and would not have agreed to be his vice-president if he were. But Pence, who could challenge Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, said his former boss “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment”.
Asked at an event at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs if he would run for president in 2024, Pence said he and his family would discuss his future when they gather in his home state of Indiana over the Christmas holidays.
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Trump has said in posts on his Truth Social platform that he agreed to meet Ye to give him business advice and that he did not know Fuentes, who accompanied the rapper.
Adidas and other companies have cut ties with Ye in recent weeks after he made a series of anti-Semitic and racist remarks, and Fuentes is one of the most prominent young white nationalist leaders in the US. The New York Times reported that Fuentes is a Holocaust denier who, in his podcast, recently called for the military to be sent into black neighbourhoods and demanded that Jews leave the country.
The visit drew criticism from a White House spokesperson who said anti-Semitism has no place in America, “including at Mar-a-Lago”.
David Friedman, who was Trump’s ambassador to Israel, called the visit by West and Fuentes “unacceptable”, adding “you are better than this”.
Before Pence’s comments, many of Trump’s potential 2024 rivals and top Republicans were silent about the dinner. But other Trump critics in the Republican party on Monday also denounced the dinner.
“President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites,” tweeted Louisiana GOP senator Bill Cassidy, one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican party.”
Another Republican who voted to convict Trump, Utah senator Mitt Romney, condemned the meeting and said the former president shouldn’t be “hanging over our party like a gargoyle”.
Maine Republican senator Susan Collins, who also voted to convict Trump, said the former president “should not have met with Nick Fuentes. It sends the wrong signal for him to meet and have dinner with him”.
Senator John Thune of South Dakota said the dinner meeting was “a bad idea on every level,” but did not criticise the former president directly. “I don’t know who is advising him on his staff, but I hope that whoever that person was got fired,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol.
Some other Republicans skirted the issue.
Asked his views on Trump’s dinner meeting, Louisiana senator John Kennedy said “I don’t have anything for you”.
Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri told reporters on Monday night that Trump “can have dinner with whomever he wants. I wouldn’t have dinner with him.”
Pence tells Trump to apologise for dining with white supremacist
