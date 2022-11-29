Joburg the worst place to live and work, expats say

VW, Honda and Yamaha halt production at several plants as seemingly endess Covid restrictions lead to parts shortages
Joburg is at the bottom of the 50-strong list of the best places for expatriates to live and work, according to the 2022 InterNations Expat City Ranking.
The city, which respondents described as unaffordable and unsafe, sits just below Germany’s Frankfurt and the French capital Paris, which both scored poorly when it came to affordable housing.
Three different cities on three separate continents are at the top of the list.
Spain’s Valencia topped the ranking — with respondents raving about quality of life, public transport and sporting opportunities — followed by Dubai, which was lauded for the welcome it gives new arrivals. Mexico City was placed third for its affordability.
Miami was the highest-ranking North American city on the list, in 12th place, with New York clocking in at number 16 and Toronto in 19th position. In the UK, London limped in at 40th place.
In Asia, Bangkok came in sixth thanks to its low cost of living, Melbourne’s work-life balance earned it eighth spot, and Singapore rounded out the top 10.
InterNations collected information from 11,970 expats living in 181 countries or territories. Fifty cities met the sample size requirement of at least 50 participants per destination.
Here’s the top 10 in full — with a brief description by InterNations of each city’s major polling features:
The bottom 10:
Bloomberg
