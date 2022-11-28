Infectious diseases are a perpetual challenge, US presidential adviser Fauci says

VW, Honda and Yamaha halt production at several plants as seemingly endess Covid restrictions lead to parts shortages
Partial or associate membership of the single market would repair Brexit’s biggest defects
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The worldwide Covid-19 crisis shows that infectious diseases present a “perpetual challenge” and officials have to be better prepared for them, outgoing US presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said in an opinion piece.
While a rich and varied supply of treatments once lulled doctors into believing that infectious diseases no longer presented a threat, outbreaks from HIV/Aids to Covid-19 have reversed that thinking, Fauci said in an essay published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“It’s never over because we will continually be beset with new, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases similar to what we’re experiencing right now with Covid,” he said in an interview.
Fauci will step down as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the end of the year.
Covid-19 is just the latest outbreak Fauci has responded to in his 54 years at the National Institutes of Health: Others include SARS, West Nile virus, swine flu, infectious hepatitis, Zika virus and Ebola virus. He has said that one of his greatest disappointments as head of NIAID was the failure to devise an effective vaccine against HIV, which continues to kill about half a million people worldwide annually.
Society tends to give less attention to unknown or rare threats, no matter how severe they may be, which is why the world has not been well prepared for pandemics, Fauci said.
“I guess it’s human nature that you focus on what the immediate threat that you can see as opposed to the threat that might occur that you don’t see yet,” he said in the interview.
Fauci said he would advise his successor to follow the science and stay away from the politics. “We’re living in a very unusual situation that’s somewhat slanted toward antiscience and a lot of politicisation,” he said.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Infectious diseases are a perpetual challenge, US presidential adviser Fauci says
The fight is never over because ‘we will continually be beset with new, emerging and re-emerging’ microbes
The worldwide Covid-19 crisis shows that infectious diseases present a “perpetual challenge” and officials have to be better prepared for them, outgoing US presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said in an opinion piece.
While a rich and varied supply of treatments once lulled doctors into believing that infectious diseases no longer presented a threat, outbreaks from HIV/Aids to Covid-19 have reversed that thinking, Fauci said in an essay published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“It’s never over because we will continually be beset with new, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases similar to what we’re experiencing right now with Covid,” he said in an interview.
Fauci will step down as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the end of the year.
Covid-19 is just the latest outbreak Fauci has responded to in his 54 years at the National Institutes of Health: Others include SARS, West Nile virus, swine flu, infectious hepatitis, Zika virus and Ebola virus. He has said that one of his greatest disappointments as head of NIAID was the failure to devise an effective vaccine against HIV, which continues to kill about half a million people worldwide annually.
Society tends to give less attention to unknown or rare threats, no matter how severe they may be, which is why the world has not been well prepared for pandemics, Fauci said.
“I guess it’s human nature that you focus on what the immediate threat that you can see as opposed to the threat that might occur that you don’t see yet,” he said in the interview.
Fauci said he would advise his successor to follow the science and stay away from the politics. “We’re living in a very unusual situation that’s somewhat slanted toward antiscience and a lot of politicisation,” he said.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Desperate DRC patients suffer without shots in monkeypox outbreak
MRC warns of rising Covid-19 detected in waste water in Nelson Mandela Bay
Long Covid hampers millions worldwide, study shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.