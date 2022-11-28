National Grid steps back from plan to start emergency energy use scheme

It’s the latest move by the oil major to diversify away from fossil fuels
UK network operator National Grid withdrew a call on some households to cut energy use as it tries to plug the gap left by a decline in wind generation.
Power prices surged, with some hourly contracts for Tuesday almost quadrupling compared to a week ago on Epex Spot as wind generation is set to fall away to almost nothing. The tight supply situation brought National Grid to the cusp of needing a new tool that pays some homes to reduce consumption.
Britain is the second-biggest market for offshore wind in the world and is particularly exposed to troughs in generation as it relies heavily on expensive gas for back up. Supply cuts after Russia’s war in Ukraine have pushed up prices to more than triple usual levels for this time of year. The UK gets more than a third of its electricity from gas and uses the fuel to heat 85% of homes.
Thousands of households with smart meters have signed up to participate in the demand reduction programme. So far, the tool has been in test mode, but it’s now live if needed. It’s too late for new participants to sign up with eligible customers having already been selected by their supplier.
Temperatures are set to be colder than previously forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Weather Company data on Bloomberg, boosting demand for heating. Power consumption is expected to peak at 41.1GW at 6pm on Monday, rising to 42.4GW on Tuesday, National Grid data shows.
National Grid also issued a warning that its buffer of spare capacity will narrow on Monday night, flagging that the grid is struggling to match demand with enough supply. The warning was quickly cancelled, but shows the problem the UK has when the wind isn’t blowing.
Prices climbed above £1,200/MWh for 5pm-6pm on Tuesday while the day-ahead auction cleared at £384/MWh, the highest since August 31. The contract for 7pm-7.30pm on Monday traded at £721.80 on Epex Spot.
The UK will need to fire up more gas stations to fill the gap left by the drop in wind. Generation is forecast to be as low as 677MW around 6pm on Monday, a peak time for demand. Wind levels will not perk up until Thursday, Bloomberg’s model shows.
