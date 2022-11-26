News

Covid-19 could evolve to be more dangerous, study shows

Africa Health Research Institute finds a new variant could cause more illness than the predominant Omicron strain

28 November 2022 - 05:03 Antony Sguazzin
A laboratory in SA was the first test the Omicron strain against vaccines last year. Picture: BLOOMBERG
An SA laboratory study using Covid-19 samples from an immunosuppressed individual over six months showed that the virus evolved to become more pathogenic, indicating that a new variant could cause more illness than the predominant Omicron strain. 

The study, conducted by the same laboratory that was to first test the Omicron strain against vaccines last year, used samples from a person infected with HIV. Over the six months the virus initially caused the same level of cell fusion and death as the Omicron BA.1 strain, but as it evolved those levels rose to become similar to the first version of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan in China.

The study, led by Alex Sigal at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, indicates that the Covid-19 pathogen could continue to mutate and a new variant may cause more severe illness and death than the relatively mild Omicron strain. The study is yet to be peer reviewed and is based solely on laboratory work on samples from one individual.

Sigal and other scientists have previously postulated that variants such as Beta and Omicron — both initially identified in Southern Africa — may have evolved in immunosuppressed people such as those infected with HIV. The long time it takes for these individuals to shake off the disease allows it to mutate and become better at evading antibodies, they have said.

The study “may indicate that SARS-CoV-2 evolution in long-term infection does not have to result in attenuation”, the researchers said in their findings, which were released on November 24. “It may indicate that a future variant could be more pathogenic than currently circulating Omicron strains.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

COP27 approves last-ditch deal to pay poorer countries for climate damage

The deal is an acknowledgment that richer nations are responsible to the developing world for the harm caused by rising temperatures
1 week ago

Spurned renewable energy will take years to help fix SA’s power crisis

‘The current government is doing a lot. I am so happy that they have changed,’ says Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos
1 week ago

Creecy calls for rapid climate ‘loss and damage’ reparations

Minister says on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt the African group of negotiators wants immediate support
2 weeks ago
