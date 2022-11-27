News

Malawi is first low-income country to get IMF food-shock loan

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 07:28 Monique Vanek and Matthew Hill

Malawi became the first low-income country to receive financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a new tool intended to help countries cope with global food price shocks. 

The country will get $88.3m (about R1.5bn) to “address urgent balance-of-payments needs and mitigate the impact of the food shock”, according to a statement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.