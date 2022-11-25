Angola’s Isabel Dos Santos considers presidential run

Once Africa’s richest woman, Dos Santos has become one of the main targets of Angola’s crackdown on corruption spearheaded by President Joao Lourenco
Isabel dos Santos, the self-exiled daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said she would consider running for president, even as she stands accused of causing billions of dollars in losses to the oil-producing nation.
“I want to serve my country,” Dos Santos said from an undisclosed location in a video interview with Deutsche Welle. Asked if she would ever stand for president, she said: “If I ever have the possibility of putting my country in a better place and to help it have the vision that it needs, yes, I will take that step.”
Once Africa’s richest woman, Dos Santos has become one of the main targets of Angola’s crackdown on corruption spearheaded by Joao Lourenco, who replaced her father as president in 2017. Angolan prosecutors accuse Dos Santos of causing more than $5bn (R85.6bn) in losses to the African nation during her father’s 38-year rule. Her assets in Angola and in Portugal have been frozen.
Dos Santos, who has spent time in self-imposed exile in Dubai, has denied any wrongdoing and said that the allegations against her were based on a “gross manipulation” of the truth. The asset freeze has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to Angola, said Dos Santos.
Her comments come two months after Lourenco was sworn in for a second five-year term. His Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola party won just 51% of the votes in an election on August 24, its worst-ever electoral result.
“I believe there are many people who will stand by me,” Dos Santos said, referring to her prospects of one day leading Angola.
