Angola’s Isabel Dos Santos considers presidential run

Once Africa’s richest woman, Dos Santos has become one of the main targets of Angola’s crackdown on corruption spearheaded by President Joao Lourenco

25 November 2022 - 17:25 Henrique Almeida
Isabel dos Santos, the self-exiled daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said she would consider running for president, even as she stands accused of causing billions of dollars in losses to the oil-producing nation. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Isabel dos Santos, the self-exiled daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said she would consider running for president, even as she stands accused of causing billions of dollars in losses to the oil-producing nation.

Isabel dos Santos, the self-exiled daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said she would consider running for president, even as she stands accused of causing billions of dollars in losses to the oil-producing nation.

“I want to serve my country,” Dos Santos said from an undisclosed location in a video interview with Deutsche Welle. Asked if she would ever stand for president, she said: “If I ever have the possibility of putting my country in a better place and to help it have the vision that it needs, yes, I will take that step.” 

Once Africa’s richest woman, Dos Santos has become one of the main targets of Angola’s crackdown on corruption spearheaded by Joao Lourenco, who replaced her father as president in 2017. Angolan prosecutors accuse Dos Santos of causing more than $5bn (R85.6bn) in losses to the African nation during her father’s 38-year rule. Her assets in Angola and in Portugal have been frozen.

Dos Santos, who has spent time in self-imposed exile in Dubai, has denied any wrongdoing and said that the allegations against her were based on a “gross manipulation” of the truth. The asset freeze has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to Angola, said Dos Santos.

Her comments come two months after Lourenco was sworn in for a second five-year term. His Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola party won just 51% of the votes in an election on August 24, its worst-ever electoral result.

“I believe there are many people who will stand by me,” Dos Santos said, referring to her prospects of one day leading Angola.

Ghana mining firms ordered to sell 20% of gold stocks to central bank

The move is part of measures to operationalise a government plan to use gold to buy oil products announced on Thursday by the president
2 hours ago

Kenyans turn to tradition to tackle rising heat

To manage the intense heat, many rural people are replacing or supplementing iron-roofed homes with buildings thatched with grass, palm fronds or ...
5 hours ago

Ghana plans VAT hike and debt swap to tackle worsening crisis

Ghana is at high risk of debt distress, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta says in budget address
1 day ago

Kenya slows pace with 50 bps hike in benchmark rate

The hike is the third in 2022 and brings cumulative increases to 175 bps, the most in seven years
1 day ago
