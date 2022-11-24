Poor Dr Martens sales leaves share price quaking in its boots

But Dr Martens says it is keeping its revenue forecast for the full year
Partial or associate membership of the single market would repair Brexit’s biggest defects
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Dr Martens shares plunged the most on record after the iconic bootmaker reported sales and earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, in a sign that middle-class consumers are also feeling the pinch of higher living costs.
Revenue for the six-months to September 30 was £418.6m, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were £88.8m, the London-based company said in a filing Thursday. Both numbers missed Bloomberg Consensus estimates.
“The company is not immune to macro softness and the impact accelerating inflation has on the spending power of the middle class,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Edouard Aubin wrote in a note. The shares dropped as much as 21% on Thursday morning, the most intraday since Dr Martens went public in January 2021.
UK consumers are reassessing their discretionary spending, with the economy in recession and inflation running at four-decade highs. The OECD this week predicted the UK would underperform other major economies for the next two years.
Dr Martens said it was keeping its revenue forecast for the full year, while also acknowledging the weakening consumer environment in the first half. It now expects the full-year Ebitda margin to be 100 to 250 basis points lower than last year.
“Overall, we’re still seeing good growth from the business,” Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr Martens, said in a phone interview. “In Europe, we’re still seeing very strong demand for the brand, a little bit of softening in the second quarter in the US. But we’re seeing that come back now as the weather is getting colder.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Poor Dr Martens sales leaves share price quaking in its boots
But Dr Martens says it is keeping its revenue forecast for the full year
Dr Martens shares plunged the most on record after the iconic bootmaker reported sales and earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, in a sign that middle-class consumers are also feeling the pinch of higher living costs.
Revenue for the six-months to September 30 was £418.6m, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were £88.8m, the London-based company said in a filing Thursday. Both numbers missed Bloomberg Consensus estimates.
“The company is not immune to macro softness and the impact accelerating inflation has on the spending power of the middle class,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Edouard Aubin wrote in a note. The shares dropped as much as 21% on Thursday morning, the most intraday since Dr Martens went public in January 2021.
UK consumers are reassessing their discretionary spending, with the economy in recession and inflation running at four-decade highs. The OECD this week predicted the UK would underperform other major economies for the next two years.
Dr Martens said it was keeping its revenue forecast for the full year, while also acknowledging the weakening consumer environment in the first half. It now expects the full-year Ebitda margin to be 100 to 250 basis points lower than last year.
“Overall, we’re still seeing good growth from the business,” Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr Martens, said in a phone interview. “In Europe, we’re still seeing very strong demand for the brand, a little bit of softening in the second quarter in the US. But we’re seeing that come back now as the weather is getting colder.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mr Price tumbles more than 8% as interim sales disappoint
More Lewis consumers turn to credit amid economic crunch
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.