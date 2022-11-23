News

UK Supreme Court thwarts plan for Scotland independence poll

Judges find that the British government has to approve a vote as it was before the 2014 referendum

23 November 2022 - 16:43 Katharine Gemmell
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP Party, attends a press conference on November 23 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PETER SUMMERS
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP Party, attends a press conference on November 23 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PETER SUMMERS

The UK’s top judges threw out an attempt by the Scottish government to bypass Westminster and call a second independence referendum, thwarting nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for a vote next year.     

Scotland’s top legal adviser asked the Supreme Court to assess whether the Scottish parliament had the power to legislate unilaterally for a consultative referendum. The court in London found unanimously that the UK government had to approve a vote as it was when Scotland held a referendum in 2014.

“The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” judge Robert Reed said in his summary of the judgment on Wednesday. “Even if the referendum has no immediate legal consequences, it would be a political event with important political consequences,” the court ruled.

The decision will come as a relief for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he tries to restore investor confidence in the UK. Like his predecessors, Sunak has said he wouldn’t permit another referendum on Scotland’s three-centuries-old union with England and Wales. Sturgeon says her nation has a democratic right to one after Scotland voted against Brexit and her Scottish National Party continued to triumph in elections.

“Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence — but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced,” Sturgeon said on Twitter.

The pound held onto earlier gains, trading at about $1.192. Currency analysts had warned of volatility if the court ruled in favour of the Scottish government.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, the semiautonomous Scottish government is now likely to explore other avenues in pursuit of a vote. Sturgeon has vowed to make the next UK general election —  due in 2024 — a de facto vote on independence. 

With Scotland about split on the issue of independence, it’s a gamble for Sturgeon, who has been under pressure from factions of her party keen to force the issue of a vote on breaking away from the rest of the UK. She became SNP leader and Scottish first minister in 2014 after the most recent independence vote, in which Scots chose 55% to 45% to remain in the UK.

Since then, she has built her party into a formidable electoral machine and it still appears unassailable in Scotland. Recently, opposition parties have been attacking Sturgeon for the state of health care in Scotland, planned strike action by teachers and a scandal over procurement of ferries.

“People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating all attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them,” Alister Jack, secretary for Scotland in the UK government, said by email after the ruling.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

