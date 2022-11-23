Kenya slows pace with 50 bps hike in benchmark rate

The hike is the third in 2022 and brings cumulative increases to 175 bps, the most in seven years
Kenya’s central bank slowed the pace of rate hikes at its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, while citing an ongoing need to anchor inflation expectations.
The rate was increased to 8.75% from 8.25%, governor Patrick Njoroge said, matching forecasts. That compares with 75 basis points (bps) at the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) September meeting. The hike is the third in 2022 and brings cumulative increases to 175 bps, the most in seven years.
The MPC acted because of “sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy”, Njoroge said.
By taking a less aggressive tack, Kenya is diverging from the US Federal Reserve, which earlier in November raised rates by 75 bps for the fourth straight time.
Central banks in developed economies such as Israel, Canada and Australia have also pivoted away from outsized rate hikes over the past month.
Annual inflation has been above the central bank’s 7.5% ceiling since June and quickened at a faster pace than forecast last month to 9.6% — a level last seen in 2017 when a severe drought drove up food costs.
Price pressures
Price pressures are likely to remain elevated in the short term due to increases in excise duties, the scrapping of some fuel subsidies and the continued depreciation of the shilling, Nairobi-based Cytonn Investments said in a research note ahead of the release.
The shilling has slumped by more than 8% against the dollar this year. Interventions to try to slow the decline and a jump in import costs due to a strong dollar and surging commodity prices have caused foreign exchange reserves to fall to $7.04bn from $7.4bn in September. That’s enough to cover 3.94 months of imports. It’s the first time Kenya’s reserves have fallen to less than four months of import cover daily since October 2015, data shows. The East African Community economic bloc, of which Kenya is a member, targets 4.5 months of import cover.
Kenya’s reserves have been depleting partly because of repayments to bilateral and commercial lenders and central bank intervention to try to slow the shilling’s depreciation against the dollar.
While Kenya targets to maintain reserves at a minimum of four months of estimated imports, the central bank said current holdings “continue to provide adequate cover and a buffer against any short-term shocks in the foreign exchange market”.
The economy is expected to remain strong in the last quarter, supported by the services sector and despite subdued performance in agriculture and weaker global growth. Private sector credit grew to 13.3% in October from 12.5% in August, signalling improved demand with increased economic activities.
Kenya slows pace with 50 bps hike in benchmark rate
Forex reserves dip to lowest in seven years
