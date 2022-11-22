Eskom’s adjusted 2021 loss jumps to more than R25bn

The utility originally reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the period to the end of March 2021, its fourth straight deficit
Getting housing right is fundamental to both a civilised society and a thriving economy
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Eskom restated the company’s reported loss for the 2021 financial year to R25.3bn, about 38% more than before certain accounting adjustments.
The state-owned power provider originally reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the period to the end of March 2021, its fourth straight deficit. Eskom is struggling with operational issues that have required load-shedding and faces a debt pile of about R400bn.
The record loss represents another blow for Eskom, which is surviving on taxpayer bailouts. It reclassified a portion of coal inventory held at power stations from current to non-current assets and made adjustments to how it values property and equipment, according to a notice on the JSE.
The changes “significantly affected the working capital ratio from 1.27 reported in the prior period, to 0.95 after the restatements”, it said.
The company’s results for the 2022 financial year were postponed due to a delay in appointing a new external auditor. Eskom also needs to resolve “numerous findings and control deficiencies emanating from the lack of compliance with well-documented policies and procedures”, the power utility said.
It will publish the latest results by December 31.
The fair value of derivatives held for risk management were restated to correct the curve methodology applied in determining the fair values of the financial instruments, which were not aligned to market practice
A review of payment trends of defaulting municipalities accounted for on a cash basis indicated that certain trade receivables were not expected to be realised within 12 months of the reporting period
The discount rate used in the valuation of power station-related environmental restoration and mine-related closure, pollution control and rehabilitation provisions, was corrected
More stories like this available at bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom’s adjusted 2021 loss jumps to more than R25bn
The utility originally reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the period to the end of March 2021, its fourth straight deficit
Eskom restated the company’s reported loss for the 2021 financial year to R25.3bn, about 38% more than before certain accounting adjustments.
The state-owned power provider originally reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the period to the end of March 2021, its fourth straight deficit. Eskom is struggling with operational issues that have required load-shedding and faces a debt pile of about R400bn.
The record loss represents another blow for Eskom, which is surviving on taxpayer bailouts. It reclassified a portion of coal inventory held at power stations from current to non-current assets and made adjustments to how it values property and equipment, according to a notice on the JSE.
The changes “significantly affected the working capital ratio from 1.27 reported in the prior period, to 0.95 after the restatements”, it said.
The company’s results for the 2022 financial year were postponed due to a delay in appointing a new external auditor. Eskom also needs to resolve “numerous findings and control deficiencies emanating from the lack of compliance with well-documented policies and procedures”, the power utility said.
It will publish the latest results by December 31.
The fair value of derivatives held for risk management were restated to correct the curve methodology applied in determining the fair values of the financial instruments, which were not aligned to market practice
A review of payment trends of defaulting municipalities accounted for on a cash basis indicated that certain trade receivables were not expected to be realised within 12 months of the reporting period
The discount rate used in the valuation of power station-related environmental restoration and mine-related closure, pollution control and rehabilitation provisions, was corrected
More stories like this available at bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Prepare for the return of stage 5 load-shedding
EDITORIAL: It’s time for SA to lower its expectations (again)
Government is searching for funds to buy diesel for Eskom, says public ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.