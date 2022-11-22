News

Don’t want power cuts this winter? Wear turtlenecks, Japan tells residents

Japan is urging people to huddle in a single room when watching television and to refrain from using toilet warmers, to cut power use

22 November 2022 - 09:49 Stephen Stapczynski and Shoko Oda
Buy a turtleneck for R330. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Buy a turtleneck for R330. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo is promoting a 1960s fashion staple in a bid to avoid blackouts this winter. 

A turtleneck or scarf “will make you feel warmer and prevent you from catching a cold, and it will also help save electricity,” governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday in a news conference. 

The appeal to don turtlenecks, which reached their heyday in the 1960s after being embraced by celebrities from Ted Kennedy to Elvis Presley, is another energy-savings shake-up to Japan’s rigid corporate culture. Officials have been quick to answer the challenge, with local reports this week showing employees at Tokyo Metropolitan Government wearing the tops and knitted sweaters. 

It is part of larger strategies called “Warm Biz” and “Warm Home,” which urge residents across the nation to huddle in a single room when watching television or refrain from using toilet warmers to cut power use.

Governments around the world are appealing to citizens to conserve energy to help avoid fuel shortages or rationing as global natural gas and coal supplies tighten after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended markets. Japan is slated to be the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas in 2022, putting it in direct competition with rivals in Europe for the heating fuel.

The Asian nation, which imports most of its energy needs, narrowly avoided blackouts in Tokyo earlier in 2022 and is preparing for a renewed squeeze on supply as the weather cools.

Among developed nations, Japan’s policymakers have been some of the loudest in terms of urging households and businesses to use less energy. Conserving electricity in Japan is known as “setsuden,” and the word became a rallying cry in the last decade after the 2011 Fukushima disaster shut the nation’s nuclear reactors and hobbled the grid.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pakistan orders probe after leak of army chief’s ...
News
2.
Egyptian leader faces tough challenges at home ...
News
3.
COP27 approves last-ditch deal to pay poorer ...
News
4.
US and Chinese defence counterparts to meet
News
5.
Second thoughts on Brexit percolate in UK
News

Related Articles

Asia must employ ‘best mix of both’ in move from brown to green energy

World / Asia

Japan returns to nuclear power a decade after Fukushima disaster

News

What Europe can learn from Japan’s energy crisis

World / Asia

Tokyo swelters in June heatwave

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.