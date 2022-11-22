Bankruptcy looms as bitcoin miner Core Scientific loss hits $1.7bn

Wait times for tech giant’s most expensive smartphones are rising to what analysts say are record levels as the prime shopping season starts
Getting housing right is fundamental to both a civilised society and a thriving economy
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Core Scientific, the largest US publicly traded bitcoin mining company in terms of computing power, said on Tuesday its loss for the first nine months of the year climbed to more than $1.7bn.
The company based in Austin, Texas, is among miners hit hardest with low bitcoin prices depressing mining revenue to a record low. Soaring energy costs and more competition among miners have cut profit margins. Core Scientific first warned in October that it may have to file for bankruptcy if the company can’t find more funding to repay its debt that amounts to more than $1bn. It had a third-quarter loss of $434m.
The company held $32m in cash and 62 bitcoins last month, down from more than 8,000 earlier this year. It sold the bulk of its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter as the token’s prices plunged by more than 60% and heatwaves across the US sent power costs soaring. That has made it more difficult for the miner to raise additional liquidity from equity sales and debt financing with lenders scaling back and investors exiting the volatile market. The company’s share price tumbled almost 99% this year to about 16c.
Core Scientific expected that existing cash resources will be depleted by the end of 2022 or sooner and failed to repay some of its debt in October. It will potentially seek relief under the applicable bankruptcy laws. The insolvency could have a broad effect on the mining industry given the company’s scale.
The miner contributes to nearly 10% of the computing power to secure the entire bitcoin network by validating transaction data and earning rewards in the token. It has 243,000 servers and more than 40% of them are in hosting agreements, where Core Scientific provides data centre space and related services to run mining machines for its clients including other large-scale miners that do not have their own hosting sites.
Some clients started legal proceedings against Core Scientific this month, alleging the miner failed to make or return payments, according to the company’s third-quarter report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bankruptcy looms as bitcoin miner Core Scientific loss hits $1.7bn
Core Scientific, the largest US publicly traded bitcoin mining company in terms of computing power, said on Tuesday its loss for the first nine months of the year climbed to more than $1.7bn.
The company based in Austin, Texas, is among miners hit hardest with low bitcoin prices depressing mining revenue to a record low. Soaring energy costs and more competition among miners have cut profit margins. Core Scientific first warned in October that it may have to file for bankruptcy if the company can’t find more funding to repay its debt that amounts to more than $1bn. It had a third-quarter loss of $434m.
The company held $32m in cash and 62 bitcoins last month, down from more than 8,000 earlier this year. It sold the bulk of its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter as the token’s prices plunged by more than 60% and heatwaves across the US sent power costs soaring. That has made it more difficult for the miner to raise additional liquidity from equity sales and debt financing with lenders scaling back and investors exiting the volatile market. The company’s share price tumbled almost 99% this year to about 16c.
Core Scientific expected that existing cash resources will be depleted by the end of 2022 or sooner and failed to repay some of its debt in October. It will potentially seek relief under the applicable bankruptcy laws. The insolvency could have a broad effect on the mining industry given the company’s scale.
The miner contributes to nearly 10% of the computing power to secure the entire bitcoin network by validating transaction data and earning rewards in the token. It has 243,000 servers and more than 40% of them are in hosting agreements, where Core Scientific provides data centre space and related services to run mining machines for its clients including other large-scale miners that do not have their own hosting sites.
Some clients started legal proceedings against Core Scientific this month, alleging the miner failed to make or return payments, according to the company’s third-quarter report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.