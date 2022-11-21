US and Chinese defence counterparts to meet

Berlin will put its weight behind future projects of ArianeGroup, a JV of Airbus and Safran, so long as those programs are open to technology from European start-ups
The US and Chinese defence chiefs are likely to meet for their first talks since Beijing suspended dialogue with Washington over House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan — the latest sign that ties between the two nations are stabilising.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin would welcome a meeting with Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe during a gathering of defence chiefs in Cambodia, Brig-gen Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s spokesperson, said on Monday in Jakarta. That would follow Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent meetings with US President Joe Biden and, separately, Vice-President Kamala Harris.
“Secretary Austin has frequently expressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open between the us and China and welcomes the opportunity to meet his PRC counterpart in Cambodia,” Ryder said in a statement, adding that there was nothing formal to announce “at this time.”
A flurry of high-level US-China talks has helped ease pessimism about a relationship that plunged to its lowest point in a generation over issues including Taiwan, human rights in Xinjiang and US restrictions on tech exports to China. While all those issues remain intractable, the lack of communication between the two sides had fuelled concerns that new disagreements or an accident could quickly spiral out of control.
Biden officials have repeatedly called for “guardrails” to prevent tensions between the world’s two largest economies from getting out of hand. In his encounter Saturday with Harris in Bangkok, Xi emphasised his view that more communication is needed.
“I hope both sides will step up mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and together push for Sino-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track,” Xi said.
Austin arrives in Cambodia on Monday night for the Asean defence ministers’ gathering after meeting with Indonesia’s defence minister in Jakarta. The Pentagon chief is scheduled to sit down with his counterparts from the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia.
Wei and Austin last spoke in June in Singapore, when the bulk of the conversation between the two defence chiefs was on Taiwan. Wei condemned US moves to sell arms to the democratically run island.
That was just before Pelosi visited Taipei, prompting China to conduct its biggest air and sea exercises near the island in history, including firing a missile that reportedly flew over Taipei.
Biden, who returned to the US Thursday after visiting Egypt and Indonesia, has said several times that US troops would defend Taiwan from an unprovoked attack.
With tension high, US officials have warned that China has become more aggressive with “dangerous intercepts” against US military aircraft and ships, as well as those of Japan, Canada and Australia in the South China Sea region. China claims a huge swath of the waterway, home of some of the world’s busiest commercial shipping lanes.
While Xi has sought to build stronger ties with Pacific nations such as Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, his government has also charged the US with trying to build a Nato-style bloc of allies in the region. The Chinese leader warned last week that “the Asia-Pacific is no-one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest.”
Vice President Harris is continuing her travel through Southeast Asia this week, and is scheduled to visit the Philippines province of Palawan, on the edge of the South China Sea after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila. The US-Philippine relationship has been improving quickly under the new president.
In his travels this week, Austin has been stressing the importance of close ties with allies. In Jakarta on Monday, he praised Indonesia’s government for hosting a “super” version of regular military exercises with the US and 12 other nations known as Garuda Shield. He also thanked Indonesia for voting to condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine — something Washington would like to see from India and China as well.
On Saturday, Austin warned that one consequence of the Russian war on Ukraine could be “a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation” by Russia’s allies.
“Putin’s fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own,” Austin said during a speech at the Halifax International Security Forum.
