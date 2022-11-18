News

US oil futures dip below $80 as demand slows in oversupplied market

Oil futures are trading at their lowest level since September amid swelling Covid-19 cases in China and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks

18 November 2022 - 17:28 Alex Longley and Julia Fanzeres
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil futures fell below $80 a barrel, extending a sharp weekly decline, as the global crude market softens amid signs of an oversupplied market. 

Pullbacks were evident along most of the oil-trading complex. On Friday, the US prompt-spread flipped into contango, a structure that signals oversupply, for the first time since last year. Meanwhile, a deteriorating market for physical barrels has also weighed on prices, as demand for winter-delivery cargoes has weakened. 

Oil futures are trading at their lowest level since September amid swelling Covid-19 cases in China and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks. West Texas Intermediate shed as much as 5.4% to trade near $77 a barrel, down almost 12% this week.

Crude is trading below several key moving averages, sparking so-called technical-based selling, against a backdrop of elevated speculative long positions. A further collapse in the market’s structure on Friday has added to the selling.

“There’s a lot of confusion in this market right now,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Yes, demand in China is weak and this is something we’ve been saying for some time. 

“The thing is, the rest of the world demand is actually pretty decent,” she added.

Coronavirus cases in China have climbed to near their highest level of the pandemic, as authorities signal they’re preparing for even more infections. The increases will likely prove a test for any loosening of the country’s Covid-19 rules. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Oil futures fell below $80 a barrel, extending a sharp weekly decline, as the global crude market softens amid signs of an oversupplied market. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
Oil futures fell below $80 a barrel, extending a sharp weekly decline, as the global crude market softens amid signs of an oversupplied market. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

Oil heads for second weekly fall

‘Bullish price drivers are in short supply,’ Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM says
Markets
9 hours ago

World stocks head for weekly loss

Stocks drifted from recent two-month highs after Fed officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while the US bond yield curve priced for a ...
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold inches up but set for weekly decline

Spot gold rises 0.16% but is weighed down by US central bankers’ rate stance
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TotalEnergies want to drill for oil off SA’s West ...
News
2.
Twitter has beaten its usage record twice in one ...
News
3.
Adidas pumps iron in bonds after booting Kanye ...
News
4.
Britons struggle as costs of basic food items soar
News
5.
Qatar bans alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums
News

Related Articles

Oil heads for second weekly fall

Markets

World stocks head for weekly loss

Markets

Gold inches up but set for weekly decline

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.