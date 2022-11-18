The US vice-president is trying to allay doubts about the US’s commitment to the region among its leaders
Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an upbeat message saying the company beat its record high in usage late on Thursday, on a day when many employees decided to leave the company.
It was the second time in a week that the social network set a record, according to Musk, who said it hit its highest number of daily active users in its history on November 11. In another message posted this week, the billionaire — who hasn’t given himself a specific job title at Twitter after adopting “chief Twit” and “complaint hotline operator” briefly — posted a chart showing user numbers rising since his acquisition. Musk has long disputed the accuracy of Twitter’s internal metrics, saying they are unreliable due to an overabundance of fake or bot accounts.
Earlier on Thursday, Twitter decided to abruptly shut its offices after many employees reacted negatively to Musk’s ultimatum of either staying for a new “hardcore” work environment or leaving with three months’ severance. So many employees decided to take severance that it created a cloud of confusion over which people should still have access to company property, Bloomberg News reported.
Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after the company dismissed its executive team and laid off half the workforce in Musk’s first few days in charge. The new leader has since reversed several decisions he’s made, including recalling some laid-off staff who were working on features he wanted to add.
Musk has also equivocated about Twitter’s “Official” label attached to accounts of recognised public entities or companies. His signature $8 Blue Verified subscription offering has been delayed to November 29 “to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said.
Twitter has beaten its usage record twice in one week, Elon Musk brags
Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after Musk fired its exec team and laid off half the workforce in his first few days in charge
