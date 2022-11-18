News

TotalEnergies want to drill for oil off SA’s West Coast

The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast

18 November 2022 - 11:46 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

TotalEnergies is planning to explore for oil off SA’s West Coast, where environmental groups have increasingly opposed such activity. 

The French explorer proposes to drill one well, which could result in an additional nine wells depending on the success of the first, SLR Consulting, which is doing the environmental assessment, said on its website. TotalEnergies didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Community and environmental activists in SA have blocked seismic surveys — include one planned by Shell Plc in an area known as the Wild Coast — through lawsuits, citing risks to marine life and criticizing consultation processes. The government regulator in charge of licensing has pledged to improve public outreach processes. 

The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast at its closest point, in water depths of as much as 3,000m, SLR said.

Earlier in 2022, both TotalEnergies and Shell made significant oil discoveries north of the block in Namibian waters.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

UK widens windfall tax to help pay for energy bill freeze

Surging prices could leave millions in debt and unable to pay their bills this winter
News
19 hours ago

Energy supply attacks pose ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Ukraine

A UN agency says millions face constant power cuts as Russia missiles destroy infrastructure
World
2 hours ago

COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance

Nedbank sustainability head says SA’s investment plan has been well received but a lot of work remains to tie down funding
Companies
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Adidas pumps iron in bonds after booting Kanye ...
News
2.
Britons struggle as costs of basic food items soar
News
3.
Alibaba surprises with quarterly loss in China
News
4.
The hunt for FTX’s missing billions
News
5.
Bankman-Fried tweets about FTX collapse, and ...
News

Related Articles

COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance

Companies / Financial Services

Australia’s AGL Energy is taught lesson by activist shareholder

Companies

Spurned renewable energy will take years to help fix SA’s power crisis

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.