Pfizer released more evidence that its new Covid-19 vaccine bolsters protective antibodies against the dominant Omicron strains more than the original booster.
Pfizer and German vaccine partner BioNTech said on Friday the bivalent booster may give better protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages. The results were similar to a study on people 55 years and older released earlier in November.
There’s some controversy over the matter after researchers at Columbia University and the University of Michigan found in October that bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna failed to raise levels of neutralising antibodies against the dominant strains of Omicron.
The US Food and Drug Administration has given authorisation for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for people age five years and older, and the European Commission has given it marketing authorisation in the EU.
Pfizer shares were up 0.7% in pre-market trading.
Pfizer says data show its new Covid-19 jab is better than original booster
Researchers had found in October that bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna failed to raise levels of neutralising antibodies against the dominant strains of Omicron
