Pfizer says data show its new Covid-19 jab is better than original booster

Researchers had found in October that bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna failed to raise levels of neutralising antibodies against the dominant strains of Omicron

18 November 2022 - 17:09 Thomas Mulier
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Pfizer released more evidence that its new Covid-19 vaccine bolsters protective antibodies against the dominant Omicron strains more than the original booster.

Pfizer and German vaccine partner BioNTech said on Friday the bivalent booster may give better protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages. The results were similar to a study on people 55 years and older released earlier in November.

There’s some controversy over the matter after researchers at Columbia University and the University of Michigan found in October that bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna failed to raise levels of neutralising antibodies against the dominant strains of Omicron. 

The US Food and Drug Administration has given authorisation for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for people age five years and older, and the European Commission has given it marketing authorisation in the EU.

Pfizer shares were up 0.7% in pre-market trading.

Chinese cities still struggle with effects of Covid

There were dramatic declines in the number of people on the subway in a slew of China’s largest cities this week
2 hours ago

China takes small step away from strictest Covid-19 rules

Centralised quarantine times for close contacts and travellers from abroad have been shortened from seven to five days
1 week ago

Tempers flare as Chinese lockdown fails to contain Covid-19

Clashes with officials as national rate of infections rises to its highest in more than six months
1 week ago
