The hunt for FTX’s missing billions
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange is thought to have assets amounting to tens of billions of dollars, but advisers say they have located only a fraction so far
Advisers overseeing the carcass of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto, citing poor internal controls and record keeping.
“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” John J. Ray, the group’s new CEO who formerly oversaw the liquidation of Enron, said in a sworn declaration submitted in bankruptcy court.
“From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented,” he added.
Advisers have located “only a fraction” of the digital assets of FTX that they hope recover during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Ray said. To date they have secured about $740m of cryptocurrency in offline cold wallets, a storage method designed to prevent hacks.
The company’s audited financial statements should not be trusted, Ray said. Advisers are working to rebuild balance sheets for FTX entities from the bottom up, he said.
FTX “did not maintain centralised control of its cash” and failed to keep an accurate list of bank accounts and account signatories, or pay sufficient attention to the creditworthiness of banking partners.
Advisers don’t yet know how much cash FTX had when it filed for bankruptcy, but has found about $560m attributable to various FTX entities so far.
Deeply flawed
Although restructuring advisers have been in control of FTX for less than a week, they’ve seen enough to depict the crypto company as a deeply flawed enterprise. Lasting records of decision making are hard to come by: Bankman-Fried often communicated through applications that auto-deleted shortly thereafter, and asked employees to do the same, Ray said.
Corporate funs of FTX were used to buy homes and other personal items for employees, he added. Some of the real estate was recorded in the personal names of employees and FTX advisers, Ray wrote, and the company’s disbursement controls were not appropriate for a business.
“For example, employees of the FTX Group submitted payment requests through an online ‘chat’ platform where a disparate group of supervisors approved disbursements by responding with personalised emojis,” according to the statement.
