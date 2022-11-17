Britons struggle as costs of basic food items soar

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange is thought to have assets amounting to tens of billions of dollars, but advisers say they have located only a fraction so far
Loyalty sometimes comes with perks, but more often than not store credit cards just end up costing you more
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Higher-than-expected inflation is taking a toll on UK consumers’ grocery shopping, spelling food poverty for many families.
Bloomberg’s monthly breakfast index shows that the cost of basic ingredients that go into an English “fry-up” have all increased significantly from a year ago, with milk jumping by 51% and butter up 31%. It’s yet another measure of how thousands of families can’t avoid paying ever-higher prices for the foods they regularly put on the table.
The index crunches data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), looking at the prices of the key components in an English breakfast — sausage, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea and coffee. It offers a sense of how the highest inflation in 41 years is hitting consumers at home.
“Supermarkets have been forced to pass on input-cost price increases to already hard-pressed customers,” said Lisa Hooker, industry leader for consumer markets at PwC. “Worryingly, there have been particularly large increases in the price of food staples such as bread.”
The latest ONS data show that the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 16.4% in October from a year earlier, and that’s after Kantar data last week revealed a 14.7% increase.
Still, some supermarket operators dispute that prices are rising this dramatically. Sainsbury, the UK’s second-largest grocer, said its inflation figures are in the single digits, as it looks at every product sold, while market data often only include the 500 most commonly purchased items.
“We think it’s important to look at the full range of products that customers can buy, not a selective range,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a call with reporters earlier this month.
The average price of a full English breakfast has jumped 19.5% from a year ago, based on the latest ONS data. The total cost to buy all the ingredients needed, using the product sizes provided by the statistics service, has risen to £32.98 (R676.64) compared with £28.42 (R583.09) a year earlier.
While prices for all key breakfast ingredients are up from a year earlier, a month-on-month comparison shows declines for tea bags, bacon and sausages. Many shoppers are opting for cheaper discount supermarkets, buying own-brand products and putting fewer items in their baskets to save money.
With the economy headed into recession, the outlook is grim for consumers. That’s putting further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England (BOE) to take action.
“Unfortunately, there are few signs the cost-of-living crisis will abate any time soon,” said Helen Dickinson, CEO at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Britons struggle as costs of basic food items soar
Bloomberg’s breakfast index shows the price of the ingredients in an English ‘fry-up’ have increased significantly from a year ago, with milk jumping by 51%
Higher-than-expected inflation is taking a toll on UK consumers’ grocery shopping, spelling food poverty for many families.
Bloomberg’s monthly breakfast index shows that the cost of basic ingredients that go into an English “fry-up” have all increased significantly from a year ago, with milk jumping by 51% and butter up 31%. It’s yet another measure of how thousands of families can’t avoid paying ever-higher prices for the foods they regularly put on the table.
The index crunches data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), looking at the prices of the key components in an English breakfast — sausage, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea and coffee. It offers a sense of how the highest inflation in 41 years is hitting consumers at home.
“Supermarkets have been forced to pass on input-cost price increases to already hard-pressed customers,” said Lisa Hooker, industry leader for consumer markets at PwC. “Worryingly, there have been particularly large increases in the price of food staples such as bread.”
The latest ONS data show that the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 16.4% in October from a year earlier, and that’s after Kantar data last week revealed a 14.7% increase.
Still, some supermarket operators dispute that prices are rising this dramatically. Sainsbury, the UK’s second-largest grocer, said its inflation figures are in the single digits, as it looks at every product sold, while market data often only include the 500 most commonly purchased items.
“We think it’s important to look at the full range of products that customers can buy, not a selective range,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a call with reporters earlier this month.
The average price of a full English breakfast has jumped 19.5% from a year ago, based on the latest ONS data. The total cost to buy all the ingredients needed, using the product sizes provided by the statistics service, has risen to £32.98 (R676.64) compared with £28.42 (R583.09) a year earlier.
While prices for all key breakfast ingredients are up from a year earlier, a month-on-month comparison shows declines for tea bags, bacon and sausages. Many shoppers are opting for cheaper discount supermarkets, buying own-brand products and putting fewer items in their baskets to save money.
With the economy headed into recession, the outlook is grim for consumers. That’s putting further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England (BOE) to take action.
“Unfortunately, there are few signs the cost-of-living crisis will abate any time soon,” said Helen Dickinson, CEO at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
STUART TROW: UK stealth taxes bite the poorer harder
Shoprite is eating its rivals’ lunch
Inflation top worry for G20 countries — survey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.