News

US factory output remains lukewarm in October

Data indicates manufacturing is losing some steam as domestic and global demand moderate

16 November 2022 - 17:44 Vince Golle
Manufacturing in the US looks to be running out of steam after factory output data for October came in lower than expected and the previous month's number was revised lower. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Manufacturing in the US looks to be running out of steam after factory output data for October came in lower than expected and the previous month's number was revised lower. Picture: BLOOMBERG

US factory output rose less than expected in October after downward revisions to prior months, suggesting that manufacturing is losing some steam as domestic and global demand moderate.

The 0.1% increase in factory production last month follows a downwardly revised 0.2% advance in September, according to Federal Reserve data published on Wednesday. Including mining and utilities, total industrial output fell 0.1% in October, the second decline in three months.

Manufacturing output was supported by vehicles as well as electrical equipment and aerospace transportation. Excluding autos, factory production stagnated, the weakest print in four months. 

Non-durable manufacturing declined for the first time since June, dragged down by petroleum products and textiles. 

With concerns brewing about the outlook for demand next year as Fed policymakers ratchet up interest rates, the outlook is tenuous for manufacturers. Still, companies have continued to invest in equipment as they seek to boost productivity to help contain costs amid high inflation.

“Easing supply constraints are a positive for manufacturing,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note. “But factory output faces headwinds from higher interest rates, which will weigh on demand and slow economic activity.”

Higher rates

Higher borrowing costs, which have already taken a toll on home construction, risk diminishing capital spending appetites in other sectors as recession fears mount. Factory orders may also continue to weaken as many retailers look to reduce an inventory overhang.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 0.2% increase in factory output and a 0.1% rise in industrial production. 

Utility output dropped 1.5%, while mining slid 0.4%, though oil and gas drilling rose 0.8%. 

The Fed’s report also shows capacity utilisation at factories was steady at 79.5%, a rate that is 1.3 percentage points above its long-term average, the Fed said.

Separate data earlier this week underscore producers’ concerns about a weakening economy. The New York Fed’s survey of manufacturers showed a gauge of future business conditions slumped to its second-worst reading since 2001. New York state manufacturers were also less optimistic about future orders.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

