UK retailers still suffer due to Brexit-related disruptions

The post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU has not eased the flow of goods
Most of the world’s top agricultural commodity exporters have kept markets largely open, with the lesson of 2022 being that the best source of food security is trade
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Years after Britain quit the EU, its businesses are still suffering from lower sales as red tape makes it harder to export to the 27-nation bloc.
London’s famed food emporium Fortnum & Mason has not sent its goods to most EU nations since at least January, as a “temporary” suspension of exports into Europe has turned into a months-long withdrawal for the 315-year-old retailer.
The Newt in Somerset, a countryside estate and hotel that sells its own cider and other treats, has stopped shipping many of its products to the bloc due to difficulties. Colchester-based jeweller Secret Halo has halted sending orders directly from its website while speciality drinks company Tea People has scrapped customer orders and seen business sales fall by about £100,000.
“Businesses are deliberately choosing to contract or find other places to go,” Shevaun Haviland, director-general at the British Chambers of Commerce, said in an interview. “We thought by now things would be getting better.”
The latest examples show that the post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU hasn’t eased the flow of goods. The vast majority of businesses, 80% of those registered with the British Chambers of Commerce, have had difficulties exporting since Brexit, according to Haviland.
Longer delivery times, arduous paperwork and unpredictable customs and duties payments are some of the struggles.
Tea People, based in Reading, used to export to France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. In the past two years, direct sales to customers on the Continent have dropped 80% to just £2,000 as shoppers complained about having to pay duties twice or that parcels never arrived, said co-founder and CEO Neeraj Agarwal. One Spain-based business customer said delivery times have grown from just a few days to sometimes as much as a month.
“Every single time we send the same set of goods with the same paperwork, they come back with a different requirement or a different question,” said Agarwal, whose business is due to make £1m in sales this year.
“We’ve broken something that was working absolutely fine.”
Small steps
Companies have faced Brexit-related disruption for a while now. Marks & Spencer Group closed 11 of its franchise stores in France last year after struggling to keep the shelves filled with fresh food. In the first half of this year M&S’s food business had £16m of Brexit-related costs. The retailer has seen “small steps in the right direction” as it restarted its Christmas food ordering service in Northern Ireland this year after pausing it in 2021.
“We really want the EU and the UK to be more open minded around how we have a workable solution rather than all these manual processes and bureaucracy,” said Stuart Machin, M&S CEO, speaking on a call with reporters last week.
And there may be more difficulties in the pipeline. The UK has delayed the rollout of new post-Brexit product safety marking to avoid extra costs for companies already struggling with rising inflation. UK-EU relations also continue to be strained over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland with the UK arguing the Brexit deal creates a customs border in the Irish Sea and disrupts trade between the countries.
This year, strikes at Felixstowe and Liverpool ports have further complicated exports and imports to the UK. Sneaker chain JD Sports Fashion was forced to reroute containers through other ports at Southampton, London Gateway and Rotterdam to work around the closure of Felixstowe.
But Brexit-related checks and restrictions are still the biggest hurdle. While Essex-based jeweller Secret Halo used to send about £10,000 of orders directly to customers in the EU, now it’s just a few hundred pounds using third-party market places, said founder Lizzie Heyes. EU sales account for less than 1% of revenues, down from about 8%-10% before Brexit, she said.
“Sole traders like myself have been totally priced out of trading with the EU.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK retailers still suffer due to Brexit-related disruptions
The post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU has not eased the flow of goods
Years after Britain quit the EU, its businesses are still suffering from lower sales as red tape makes it harder to export to the 27-nation bloc.
London’s famed food emporium Fortnum & Mason has not sent its goods to most EU nations since at least January, as a “temporary” suspension of exports into Europe has turned into a months-long withdrawal for the 315-year-old retailer.
The Newt in Somerset, a countryside estate and hotel that sells its own cider and other treats, has stopped shipping many of its products to the bloc due to difficulties. Colchester-based jeweller Secret Halo has halted sending orders directly from its website while speciality drinks company Tea People has scrapped customer orders and seen business sales fall by about £100,000.
“Businesses are deliberately choosing to contract or find other places to go,” Shevaun Haviland, director-general at the British Chambers of Commerce, said in an interview. “We thought by now things would be getting better.”
The latest examples show that the post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU hasn’t eased the flow of goods. The vast majority of businesses, 80% of those registered with the British Chambers of Commerce, have had difficulties exporting since Brexit, according to Haviland.
Longer delivery times, arduous paperwork and unpredictable customs and duties payments are some of the struggles.
Tea People, based in Reading, used to export to France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. In the past two years, direct sales to customers on the Continent have dropped 80% to just £2,000 as shoppers complained about having to pay duties twice or that parcels never arrived, said co-founder and CEO Neeraj Agarwal. One Spain-based business customer said delivery times have grown from just a few days to sometimes as much as a month.
“Every single time we send the same set of goods with the same paperwork, they come back with a different requirement or a different question,” said Agarwal, whose business is due to make £1m in sales this year.
“We’ve broken something that was working absolutely fine.”
Small steps
Companies have faced Brexit-related disruption for a while now. Marks & Spencer Group closed 11 of its franchise stores in France last year after struggling to keep the shelves filled with fresh food. In the first half of this year M&S’s food business had £16m of Brexit-related costs. The retailer has seen “small steps in the right direction” as it restarted its Christmas food ordering service in Northern Ireland this year after pausing it in 2021.
“We really want the EU and the UK to be more open minded around how we have a workable solution rather than all these manual processes and bureaucracy,” said Stuart Machin, M&S CEO, speaking on a call with reporters last week.
And there may be more difficulties in the pipeline. The UK has delayed the rollout of new post-Brexit product safety marking to avoid extra costs for companies already struggling with rising inflation. UK-EU relations also continue to be strained over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland with the UK arguing the Brexit deal creates a customs border in the Irish Sea and disrupts trade between the countries.
This year, strikes at Felixstowe and Liverpool ports have further complicated exports and imports to the UK. Sneaker chain JD Sports Fashion was forced to reroute containers through other ports at Southampton, London Gateway and Rotterdam to work around the closure of Felixstowe.
But Brexit-related checks and restrictions are still the biggest hurdle. While Essex-based jeweller Secret Halo used to send about £10,000 of orders directly to customers in the EU, now it’s just a few hundred pounds using third-party market places, said founder Lizzie Heyes. EU sales account for less than 1% of revenues, down from about 8%-10% before Brexit, she said.
“Sole traders like myself have been totally priced out of trading with the EU.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Morrisons and Asda suffer as higher debt costs bite
Ditch clothing retailers, Investec advises investors
Listed companies feel pinch as UK inflation rises
CHRIS GILMOUR: Grocery discounter race is on between Boxer and Usave
VAT relief for tourists in Britain is welcome news for luxury goods
Online shopping threatens struggling UK department stores
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.