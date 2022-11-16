Shoemaker On to capitalise on Federer connection

Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
Swiss shoemaker On Holding plans to capitalise on the retirement from tennis of Roger Federer, its highest-profile endorser and part-owner.
“He will spend much more time with us now,” Co-CEO Martin Hoffmann said in an interview on Wednesday. “On will be more active in the tennis space in general.”
Federer announced his retirement in September, ending one of tennis’s most-storied careers. But he’s not slowing down on the corporate front, recently expanding a partnership with Mercedes-Benz and now planning to help On build its market on and off the tennis courts, according to Hoffmann.
The Zurich-based sports brand introduced its Roger tennis shoe line in 2020, the company’s first foray into a sport outside running. On aims to work with more professional tennis players apart from Federer to appeal to a broader market.
“The plan is to expand into a more lifestyle area of tennis as well, which is clearly a big category and a big opportunity that we see in the future,” said Hoffmann.
On nudged its full-year sales forecast higher, citing fast growth in North America and Asia and its reliance on expensive air freight. The company now expects sales of 1.13-billion Swiss francs ($1.2bn) in 2022, up from a previous target of 1.1-billion francs and roughly in line with analysts’ estimates.
The share price of On, listed in New York, is down 47% so far in 2022. That is in line with larger European competitors such as Adidas.
