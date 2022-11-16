Blackstone CEO Schwarzman says he will not back Trump in 2024

It's time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders, says prominent GOP donor
Blackstone CEO and prominent Republican donor Stephen Schwarzman won’t be backing former president Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House in 2024, saying it is time for the party to move on.
“America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.”
Schwarzman’s defection from Trump, reported earlier by Axios, marks the second time in recent days a major GOP donor has said publicly they will not be giving to Trump’s 2024 effort.
Citadel’s billionaire founder, Ken Griffin, who said last week he was supporting Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, on Tuesday called Trump a “three-time loser” who should not run again.
It is unclear how much the rejection of big GOP donors hurts Trump, however. Trump was successful in 2016 without major party backers and appeals to his base with a populist message.
Griffin never gave to Trump. And Schwarzman didn’t support him until he was already president, giving $344,400 in December 2017 to a committee that supported Trump’s campaign and the Republican national committee. In all, Schwarzman gave $3.7m to committees that supported Trump.
Schwarzman also did not support Trump’s false claims that he had really won the 2020 election and called the January 6 riot at the US Capitol an “insurrection”.
“I am shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution,” Schwarzman wrote at the time. “As I said in November, the outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power.”
Trump has a huge war chest he built up through donations from smaller donors around the country, but the defection of two major GOP fundraisers could give cover to elected officials who are still deciding who to back.
Trump’s formal announcement complicates his finances by triggering election law, but his political committees had $84m in the bank according to their latest filings with the federal election commission. Under federal law, his leadership PAC, which had $70m in the bank, can only donate $5,000 to his presidential campaign. Trump also won’t be able to co-ordinate with a new super-PAC, which got a $20m infusion from his leadership PAC before the midterms. It had more than $23m cash on hand on October 19.
Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative-asset manager and Schwarzman is listed among the world’s 50 richest people.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Blackstone CEO Schwarzman says he will not back Trump in 2024
Schwarzman joins Citadel billionaire founder Ken Griffin in rejecting Trump
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
