Walmart erases 2022 loss in ‘grand slam’ results

Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in the entertainment company to 15% after its streaming division jumps to first place in the US
There are a couple of things a Brit can do to mitigate the effect of this stealthiest of taxes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Walmart jumped the most in two years on Tuesday as US shoppers flocked to its stores amid surging inflation, spurring surprisingly robust third-quarter results and an improved annual profit outlook.
The leading US retailer also reported progress in reining in bloated inventories and unveiled a new $20bn programme to buy back its stock. On top of that, Walmart is deepening inroads with wealthier customers as they hunt for bargains, CEO Doug McMillon told Wall Street analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.
The results, labelled a “grand slam” by Citigroup Inc., underscored Walmart’s progress in righting the ship after unwanted apparel and home goods piled up earlier this year and hammered profit by prompting price cuts. While Walmart took a wait-and-see tone in its expectations for the holiday shopping season, its outlook soothed fears of another nasty surprise.
Walmart’s inventory position “may translate to less risk from post-holiday markdowns,” said Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “We believe the company is capturing a greater share of spending from shoppers seeking value.”
Walmart soared 7.2% to $148.40 in New York. Earlier, the stock rose as much as 8.6% for the biggest intraday gain since March 2020. The surge erased the shares’ year-to-date decline.
Adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share surpassed the average analyst estimates of $1.32 for the third quarter, which ended in late October. In a statement, Walmart issued an improved profit forecast for the year, saying adjusted earnings would decline no more than 7%, compared with previous guidance for a drop of as much as 11%.
Grocery gains
Cost controls and market-share gains in grocery propelled the better-than-expected results, CFO John David Rainey said on the call. Comparable sales in the US climbed 8.2%, excluding fuel, propelled not just by higher prices but by a 2.1% increase in transactions — twice the gain in the second quarter.
Comparable sales in grocery posted a percentage gain in the mid-teens and unit volumes in food rose after a slight decline last quarter. Almost three quarters of Walmart’s market-share gains in grocery came from shoppers with household incomes over $100,000, extending a trend that the company flagged in the summer.
Walmart is expanding its share of shoppers “in every income bracket”, demonstrating that everyone is looking to lower costs, even if it’s on everyday items, said Neil Saunders, MD at GlobalData.
US inventory was up about 12% in the third quarter, primarily due to inflation. That compared with a 26% increase in the second quarter. The US unit currently has about $1bn in excess inventory, down from $1.5bn last quarter, John Furner, the head of the company’s US operations, said on the conference call.
For Walmart as a whole, revenue rose 8.7% in the third quarter to $152.8bn. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company now expects 5.5% sales growth for the year, a percentage point more than before.
Opioid settlement
Based on generally accepted accounting principles, Walmart reported a loss of 66c a share, dragged down in part by more than $3bn in charges related to legal settlements regarding sales of opioids.
For planning purposes, Walmart expects an inflation rate next year of a little more than 3%, Rainey said. That’s about a percentage point lower than the median analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. McMillon said price increases have been particularly stubborn on dry goods in grocery, heralding potentially difficult negotiations with consumer-packaged goods suppliers.
Broadly speaking, Walmart’s improved profit outlook points to confidence that US shoppers will still have at least some money to spend during the holidays after contending this year with the highest inflation rates in four decades. But its forecast of a 3% gain in US comparable sales in the fourth quarter, excluding fuel, implies only steady gains, not the blowout performance of the third quarter.
‘Main concern’
“The main concern is potential for deceleration into holidays (and beyond),” Greg Melich, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients.
Walmart’s fourth-quarter forecast may be conservative, Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez said in a report in which he praised Walmart’s performance.
McMillon said promotional activity by rivals is within normal ranges so far, implying that he doesn’t see larger-than-usual discounts. But it’s too early to say how the crucial year-end shopping season will end up.
“The fact that we’re strong in food and consumables is relevant here,” he said. “It’s just early days, we’ll see how the rest of quarter goes.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Walmart erases 2022 loss in ‘grand slam’ results
Leading US retailer jumps the most in two years after it reports robust sales and raises its profit outlook
Walmart jumped the most in two years on Tuesday as US shoppers flocked to its stores amid surging inflation, spurring surprisingly robust third-quarter results and an improved annual profit outlook.
The leading US retailer also reported progress in reining in bloated inventories and unveiled a new $20bn programme to buy back its stock. On top of that, Walmart is deepening inroads with wealthier customers as they hunt for bargains, CEO Doug McMillon told Wall Street analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.
The results, labelled a “grand slam” by Citigroup Inc., underscored Walmart’s progress in righting the ship after unwanted apparel and home goods piled up earlier this year and hammered profit by prompting price cuts. While Walmart took a wait-and-see tone in its expectations for the holiday shopping season, its outlook soothed fears of another nasty surprise.
Walmart’s inventory position “may translate to less risk from post-holiday markdowns,” said Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “We believe the company is capturing a greater share of spending from shoppers seeking value.”
Walmart soared 7.2% to $148.40 in New York. Earlier, the stock rose as much as 8.6% for the biggest intraday gain since March 2020. The surge erased the shares’ year-to-date decline.
Adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share surpassed the average analyst estimates of $1.32 for the third quarter, which ended in late October. In a statement, Walmart issued an improved profit forecast for the year, saying adjusted earnings would decline no more than 7%, compared with previous guidance for a drop of as much as 11%.
Grocery gains
Cost controls and market-share gains in grocery propelled the better-than-expected results, CFO John David Rainey said on the call. Comparable sales in the US climbed 8.2%, excluding fuel, propelled not just by higher prices but by a 2.1% increase in transactions — twice the gain in the second quarter.
Comparable sales in grocery posted a percentage gain in the mid-teens and unit volumes in food rose after a slight decline last quarter. Almost three quarters of Walmart’s market-share gains in grocery came from shoppers with household incomes over $100,000, extending a trend that the company flagged in the summer.
Walmart is expanding its share of shoppers “in every income bracket”, demonstrating that everyone is looking to lower costs, even if it’s on everyday items, said Neil Saunders, MD at GlobalData.
US inventory was up about 12% in the third quarter, primarily due to inflation. That compared with a 26% increase in the second quarter. The US unit currently has about $1bn in excess inventory, down from $1.5bn last quarter, John Furner, the head of the company’s US operations, said on the conference call.
For Walmart as a whole, revenue rose 8.7% in the third quarter to $152.8bn. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company now expects 5.5% sales growth for the year, a percentage point more than before.
Opioid settlement
Based on generally accepted accounting principles, Walmart reported a loss of 66c a share, dragged down in part by more than $3bn in charges related to legal settlements regarding sales of opioids.
For planning purposes, Walmart expects an inflation rate next year of a little more than 3%, Rainey said. That’s about a percentage point lower than the median analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. McMillon said price increases have been particularly stubborn on dry goods in grocery, heralding potentially difficult negotiations with consumer-packaged goods suppliers.
Broadly speaking, Walmart’s improved profit outlook points to confidence that US shoppers will still have at least some money to spend during the holidays after contending this year with the highest inflation rates in four decades. But its forecast of a 3% gain in US comparable sales in the fourth quarter, excluding fuel, implies only steady gains, not the blowout performance of the third quarter.
‘Main concern’
“The main concern is potential for deceleration into holidays (and beyond),” Greg Melich, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients.
Walmart’s fourth-quarter forecast may be conservative, Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez said in a report in which he praised Walmart’s performance.
McMillon said promotional activity by rivals is within normal ranges so far, implying that he doesn’t see larger-than-usual discounts. But it’s too early to say how the crucial year-end shopping season will end up.
“The fact that we’re strong in food and consumables is relevant here,” he said. “It’s just early days, we’ll see how the rest of quarter goes.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
TFG to spend R200m to keep the lights on
Walmart doubles down with a plan to take full control of African unit
Amazon union drive suffers another big defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TFG to spend R200m to keep the lights on
Walmart doubles down with a plan to take full control of African unit
Amazon union drive suffers another big defeat
It’s a buyout bonanza for SA’s execs
ANDREA FELSTED: UK’s budget supermarket thrives despite cost-of-living crisis
Massmart begins closing East and West African Game stores
Shipping for Chinese goods slumps to two-year low
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.