Paramount Global rose on Tuesday after investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in the entertainment company to 15%, becoming the largest holder of its class B shares.
Berkshire Hathaway bought an additional 12.8-million shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. Paramount’s class A voting shares are controlled by National Amusements, chair Shari Redstone’s family holding company.
Paramount rose as much as 9.2% as in New York trading, a boost for a stock that lost 39% of its value this year through to Monday’s close. Buffett, who bought in with an 11% stake in May, may have raised his holding in a bet that the parent of CBS, Nickelodeon and MTV will become a takeover target, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst said.
“Despite solid streaming strides, Paramount is a deal-speculation target given its digestible size, content-production capabilities and streaming success, which we believe is the key reason for Berkshire boosting its stake,” analyst Geetha Ranganathan wrote. “Linear-TV trends are rapidly worsening and Paramount faces an uncertain future with 56% of its revenue tied to the TV ecosystem.”
Paramount shares tumbled on November 2 after its profit and sales fell short of Wall Street estimates amid weak advertising revenue. Increases in political advertising and pricing in its TV business weren’t enough to make up for lower impressions and foreign currency, the company said, and ad revenue in the direct-to-consumer business also missed analyst estimates.
The company’s Paramount+, the fastest-growing streaming service in the US, now has 46-million subscribers after a net addition of 2.7-million last quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Paramount shares soar after Buffett’s Berkshire raises stake
Bloomberg News.
