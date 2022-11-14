Nestle bets on the future of plant protein

Signs of hope after grisliest initial public offering in Indian history resulted in company’s share price plunging
A recent fizzle in the hype surrounding plant protein consumption will give way to a more sustainable growth trajectory in which the segment accounts for 30%-40% of the global protein market, according to a top Nestle executive.
Like the initial boom in craft beer, many investors piled into the faux meat market based on overly optimistic expectations of consumer uptake, chief technology officer Stefan Palzer said in an interview on Monday.
“When craft beer came on the market, everybody wanted to have it,” Palzer said. “Then there was a dip in demand and then it slowly grew back over many years to a significant business. I think that’s what we will also observe here.”
Plant protein makers that benefited from a greater emphasis on health in the early stages of the pandemic have struggled as inflation pushes consumers to less expensive options, including the animal meat they hoped to replace. Once an investor darling, Beyond Meat has lost more than 80% of its value in the past year as discounting products in the US and abroad hurts profitability. And some fast-food chains have pulled back from faux meat offerings after lacklustre demand.
While the market may have been disappointed by plant protein sales of late, Nestle is still seeing “quite good” performance in the segment, said Palzer, who leads Nestle’s research & development. He is preparing for steady consumption growth in the years ahead by building the plant protein portion of his global R&D team to 10%, or 300 people.
The Vevey, Switzerland-based firm will continue to develop meat replacements, but also has turned to products that use both animal and non-animal proteins — such as an ambient mix that can be added to eggs to boost volume and affordability, or including plant ingredients in dairy protein drinks.
“We believe in the potential,” he said. “But the potential is beyond the pure alternative ingredient. It’s to use plant proteins to innovate in many parts of our portfolio.”
Peers, including Hormel Foods, already have been experimenting with meat-vegetable blends to appeal to the so-called flexitarian crowd that is looking to cut back on animal proteins. Drive-in restaurant chain Sonic Corporation sold a mushroom-beef blended burger in the past that it touted as a healthier option.
While food science and technology remain a centralised pursuit for Nestle, innovation is decentralised, Palzer said. He spoke from Santiago, Chile, where the company held a ribbon-cutting event for a new centre to develop foods for the requirements of consumers in the region.
He also sees plenty of plant protein potential in Latin America where meat consumption remains high. Motivations for turning to animal substitutes vary region by region. For example, in the UK and Germany, animal welfare is a big driver while in Latin America it is more about health and then sustainability, he said.
In the US, McDonald’s faux meat burger made by Beyond Meat has not gone any further than just a limited test. Meanwhile, the chain has expanded the plant-protein burger across the UK and Ireland. Palzer said it is inevitable that plant-based goes mainstream.
“There’s no way around that because we cannot continue with the same amount of meat and fish and chicken like we consume today,” he said. “So plant-based has to go mainstream simply cause there’s not enough animal protein.”
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Nestle bets on the future of plant protein
Development of meat replacements, and products that use animal and non-animal proteins, will continue
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
