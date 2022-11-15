×

News

Champers, darling, and more champers

The biggest names in luxury are reporting a spending frenzy as consumers unleash pent-up demand

15 November 2022 - 10:12 Phoebe Sedgman
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Champagne fans are so enthusiastic about exiting Covid-19 restrictions, they’re drinking Moet Hennessy out of supply.

“We are running out of stock,” for some top champagnes, CEO Philippe Schaus said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the New Economy Forum in Singapore, adding that the current period had been dubbed the “roaring 20s” internally. There’s good news on the horizon too, with the new year set to see supply replenished, he said. 

After an initial slump in the early days of the pandemic, the biggest names in luxury are reporting a spending frenzy as consumers unleash pent-up demand. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton managed to beat analyst estimates at four of its five main divisions in its most recent earnings, while Hermès International saw revenue surge 24%, excluding currency swings, despite increasing a raft of product prices. 

So far, while affluent consumers are signalling they’re still willing to buy pricey goods, global economic headwinds are building.

Inflation is a key element of uncertainty, Schaus said at the event organized by Bloomberg Media Group. A rise in raw material costs may mean the company will increase the price of some products by high single-digit or low double-digit amounts, he added.

With Manus Cranny.

Bloomberg

