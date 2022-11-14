Billionaire Amazon founder, who was criticised for his space flights by UN chief, gives $100m to Dolly Parton
US regulators are investigating Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX for potential violation of rules after the crypto exchange’s sudden collapse, which marks yet another crisis of confidence for the cryptocurrency industry.
Bankman-Fried was also interviewed by Bahamian police and regulators on Saturday, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, as the authorities in the country investigate whether there was any criminal misconduct in FTX’s collapse. The firm is registered in the Bahamas.
A day after Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire filed for chapter 11 protection, the former crypto mogul told Reuters he was in the Bahamas, while analysts say about $662m in tokens mysteriously flowed out of FTX’s international and US exchanges.
FTX had begun moving some of its assets to offline wallets, and later expedited those moves “to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorised transactions”, according to the US platform’s general counsel Ryne Miller.
According to investment materials seen by the Financial Times, FTX Trading International held just $900m in liquid assets on Thursday against $9bn of liabilities. Former treasury secretary Lawrence Summers compared the meltdown to the demise of energy company Enron.
Senate banking committee chair Sherrod Brown has pushed for a federal watchdogs’ investigation into FTX, while Democrat Elizabeth Warren urged more aggressive enforcement of rules for the crypto industry.
But with both chambers of Congress likely to be almost evenly split after the midterm elections, the path forward for stronger crypto regulations remains murky.
US, Bahamas probe crypto entrepreneur after FTX collapse
