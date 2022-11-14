×

News

Two-thirds of Russian oil now goes to Asia as big switch gathers momentum

New buyers are more urgent as a ban on seaborne imports into Europe, previously Russia’s core market, starts in three weeks

14 November 2022 - 19:02 Julian Lee
A tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay in Russia, August 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL
A tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay in Russia, August 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.

Two-thirds of crude loaded onto tankers at Russian ports is now heading to Asia. That compares with less than two-fifths in the weeks before Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February.

China and India form the backbone of the trade, with minor volumes heading to places such as Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

EU sanctions, which will halt almost all seaborne crude deliveries from Russia to the bloc’s members, will come into force in just three weeks’ time. The measures will also bar European tankers from hauling Russian crude and prohibit the provision of insurance, brokerage, finance, vessel classification and other services. There will be exemptions for vessels carrying cargoes that were purchased at a price below a yet-to-be-agreed cap.

The UK has followed the EU’s lead in banning its companies from providing such services to ships. This move, like the EU sanctions, will come into effect on December 5.

Total cargoes shipped from Russia fell to a three-week low of 2.9-million barrels a day in the seven days to November 11, while the less volatile four-week average was also down, though it remained above 3-million barrels a day for a fifth week. That contributed to the Kremlin’s revenues from the oil trade dropping to the lowest since early January.

The volume of crude on vessels heading to China, India and Turkey, the three countries that have emerged as the biggest buyers of displaced Russian supplies, plus the quantities on ships that are yet to show a final destination, rose to a record 2.39-million barrels a day in the four weeks to November 11.

Tankers hauling Russian crude are becoming more cagey about their destinations. There has been a big jump in vessels showing their next destination as Port Said or the Suez Canal. This has been accompanied by a drop in recent weeks in the volume on tankers indicating that they’re heading to India. It remains likely though that most of these vessels will begin to signal Indian ports once they pass through the canal. 

Tankers loading now at the Baltic ports of Primorsk or Ust-Luga will not reach discharge terminals in China or India before the EU ban on the provision of insurance and other services comes into effect. Any cargo bought at a price above the yet-to-be-agreed cap will lose cover on December 5 as the rules currently stand. The US and UK have  introduced waivers to their rules, exempting cargoes purchased before that date, as long as they are delivered by January 19. It is expected that the EU will follow suit.

Shipments from Russia’s Pacific ports take only a few days to reach Chinese import terminals and the voyage from the Black Sea to Turkey is similarly short. In contrast, deliveries to India from all of Russia’s export terminals take several weeks, putting them at greater risk of falling foul of sanctions before they arrive.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

