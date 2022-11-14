Spurned renewable energy will take years to help fix SA’s power crisis

A motorcyclist and high school pupil on a bicycle were killed, and three others were injured in the crash involving a Tesla Model Y SUV
Part of the problem was that the exchange traded primarily perpetual futures and extended too much leverage to its customers
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Lekela Power, Africa’s biggest renewable power company, said it would take years for SA’s electricity supply woes to ease after the government’s bias towards coal led to the collapse of wind and solar energy manufacturers.
That legacy is being compounded by global supply chain issues that are slowing the construction of renewable plants, Chris Antonopoulos, CEO of Amsterdam-based Lekela Power, said in an interview.
SA is suffering its worst power cuts in its history as the ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired plants of Eskom suffer frequent breakdowns. Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, SA is now pushing for more renewable energy, but is still reliant on coal for more than 80% of its power.
“There were two or three years when Eskom was arguing that coal was better and cheaper,” Antonopoulos said. In this period, where “nothing happened, a lot of the local industry collapsed”, he said.
During a five-year period when SA halted a programme to acquire renewable energy for the grid, companies set up to make towers for wind turbines failed, and there is little local manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
“That cannot be reestablished from one day to another,” Antonopoulos said, adding that it would take two to three years before the wind and solar plants ordered by the government started to improve the power situation. “The current government is doing a lot. I am so happy that they have changed.”
Government-run auctions for the provision of renewable energy have restarted and have been increased in size. Ramaphosa has also changed regulations around the construction of power plants for private use, paving the way for mining and manufacturing companies to either build or commission their own capacity.
Lekela, which is in the process of being acquired by Africa Finance Corporation and Egypt’s Infinity Group, operates wind power plants with a capacity of 624MW in SA. It plans to bid in future renewable energy auctions in the country, and also has facilities in Egypt, Senegal and Ghana.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Spurned renewable energy will take years to help fix SA’s power crisis
‘The current government is doing a lot. I am so happy that they have changed,’ says Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos
Lekela Power, Africa’s biggest renewable power company, said it would take years for SA’s electricity supply woes to ease after the government’s bias towards coal led to the collapse of wind and solar energy manufacturers.
That legacy is being compounded by global supply chain issues that are slowing the construction of renewable plants, Chris Antonopoulos, CEO of Amsterdam-based Lekela Power, said in an interview.
SA is suffering its worst power cuts in its history as the ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired plants of Eskom suffer frequent breakdowns. Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, SA is now pushing for more renewable energy, but is still reliant on coal for more than 80% of its power.
“There were two or three years when Eskom was arguing that coal was better and cheaper,” Antonopoulos said. In this period, where “nothing happened, a lot of the local industry collapsed”, he said.
During a five-year period when SA halted a programme to acquire renewable energy for the grid, companies set up to make towers for wind turbines failed, and there is little local manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
“That cannot be reestablished from one day to another,” Antonopoulos said, adding that it would take two to three years before the wind and solar plants ordered by the government started to improve the power situation. “The current government is doing a lot. I am so happy that they have changed.”
Government-run auctions for the provision of renewable energy have restarted and have been increased in size. Ramaphosa has also changed regulations around the construction of power plants for private use, paving the way for mining and manufacturing companies to either build or commission their own capacity.
Lekela, which is in the process of being acquired by Africa Finance Corporation and Egypt’s Infinity Group, operates wind power plants with a capacity of 624MW in SA. It plans to bid in future renewable energy auctions in the country, and also has facilities in Egypt, Senegal and Ghana.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PIC to inject $100m into infrastructure investor Africa Finance Corp
CHRIS ANTONOPOULOS: There’s a green light at the end of the tunnel
Motsepe plans to boost clean power generation sevenfold
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.