China’s property lifeline plasters over core problems, say analysts

Billionaire Amazon founder, who was criticised for his space flights by UN chief, gives $100m to Dolly Parton
Will the loophole that allows the international elite in the UK to protect overseas wealth from the taxman be closed?
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
China’s latest efforts to salvage its property market are likely to give the nation’s assets another shot in the arm, but the measures may still fall short of reviving the beleaguered sector, according to analysts.
A sweeping 16-point plan goes beyond piecemeal approaches taken for the property market so far, including an extension on outstanding developer loans to loosening down-payment requirements for home buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Property woes and Covid-19 restrictions have been the biggest bugbears for the economy, with a Bloomberg index of Chinese developers still down more than 30% this year despite a November surge.
Here’s what analysts and money managers are saying:
Nicholas Zhu, senior credit analyst at Moody’s Investors Service
The latest measures underscore authorities’ stance to avoid the possibility of systemic risks, as developer risks spill over to financial institutions. However, it could be difficult to avert the real estate downturn over the longer term.
Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis
For the measures on real estate, it’s all about saving banks and trust companies from [non-performing loans] stemming from the inability of real estate developers to repay existing loans. This is not necessarily going to lift demand for housing nor will banks start to offer new loans, knowing that developers will face the same problem in a year’s time when the loan extensions come due. This is just kicking the can, not solving the problem.
Hao Hong, chief economist of Grow Investment Group in Hong Kong
The measures might offer some short-term relief to market sentiment, but they don’t seem to suit the remedy to the case.
There’s no hard-line target in terms of banks’ financing support and we’ll have to wait and see how those measures will be implemented.
The root of the problem is that people are not short of cash, but they’re just not buying homes any more given the uncertainty around Covid-zero. You need to restore consumer confidence for people to be willing to buy homes again.
Griffin Chan, analyst at Citigroup
This could be a game-changer for being the first comprehensive supportive policy from central authorities, unlike previous piecemeal steps. We expect positive near-term share performance on encouraging and rounded policies over the past week, even though fundamental sales recovery could take time.
Shujin Chen, analyst at Jefferies Financial
We estimate that recent policies and guidance, together with the package, will inject 1.3-trillion yuan ($183bn) credit into the property sector, which will largely ease private developers’ liquidity and cover their public bonds and trust products that mature by end-2023.
We see a high chance of a rebound on property and related sectors from current valuations, though we still expect property sales to decline year on year in 2023 as it is hard to boost short-term demand.
Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson
Shifts on two major policies — Covid-19 controls and real estate — will boost investor mood in the short term, given the extreme pessimism in markets. Yet market performance in the longer term depends on execution of policies and whether policies remain stable.
Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute
The rescue plan is the clearest and most inclusive scheme on finance policies in the real estate sector in a while. It paves the way for supportive measures by local governments and financial institutions.
While the “temporary” easing of restrictions on bank lending to developers marks a substantial policy shift, the scheme isn’t cancelled. Banking officials need to watch out for potential policy swing.
Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management
This is another step in the right direction to boost investors’ confidence in the economy. It will help the developers to avoid liquidity trouble and prevent their credit risk from spilling over to the rest of the economy.
The impact on the property market should be positive, but demand is still quite weak, hence we still need to wait and see what policies can help to boost home buyers’ sentiment.
Kristy Hung, analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence
Country Garden could extend its estimated 20.4-billion yuan of borrowing by a year should China implement a rescue package for the real estate sector. That would buy it time to prioritise home completions until contracted sales recover. The reported package’s one-year extension for developers’ bank loans due in next six months could ease concerns on its near-term liquidity after its land spending halt since July.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China’s property lifeline plasters over core problems, say analysts
Plan to extend loans for distressed developers is welcome but it is unlikely to create a quick turnaround
China’s latest efforts to salvage its property market are likely to give the nation’s assets another shot in the arm, but the measures may still fall short of reviving the beleaguered sector, according to analysts.
A sweeping 16-point plan goes beyond piecemeal approaches taken for the property market so far, including an extension on outstanding developer loans to loosening down-payment requirements for home buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Property woes and Covid-19 restrictions have been the biggest bugbears for the economy, with a Bloomberg index of Chinese developers still down more than 30% this year despite a November surge.
Here’s what analysts and money managers are saying:
Nicholas Zhu, senior credit analyst at Moody’s Investors Service
The latest measures underscore authorities’ stance to avoid the possibility of systemic risks, as developer risks spill over to financial institutions. However, it could be difficult to avert the real estate downturn over the longer term.
Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis
For the measures on real estate, it’s all about saving banks and trust companies from [non-performing loans] stemming from the inability of real estate developers to repay existing loans. This is not necessarily going to lift demand for housing nor will banks start to offer new loans, knowing that developers will face the same problem in a year’s time when the loan extensions come due. This is just kicking the can, not solving the problem.
Hao Hong, chief economist of Grow Investment Group in Hong Kong
The measures might offer some short-term relief to market sentiment, but they don’t seem to suit the remedy to the case.
There’s no hard-line target in terms of banks’ financing support and we’ll have to wait and see how those measures will be implemented.
The root of the problem is that people are not short of cash, but they’re just not buying homes any more given the uncertainty around Covid-zero. You need to restore consumer confidence for people to be willing to buy homes again.
Griffin Chan, analyst at Citigroup
This could be a game-changer for being the first comprehensive supportive policy from central authorities, unlike previous piecemeal steps. We expect positive near-term share performance on encouraging and rounded policies over the past week, even though fundamental sales recovery could take time.
Shujin Chen, analyst at Jefferies Financial
We estimate that recent policies and guidance, together with the package, will inject 1.3-trillion yuan ($183bn) credit into the property sector, which will largely ease private developers’ liquidity and cover their public bonds and trust products that mature by end-2023.
We see a high chance of a rebound on property and related sectors from current valuations, though we still expect property sales to decline year on year in 2023 as it is hard to boost short-term demand.
Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson
Shifts on two major policies — Covid-19 controls and real estate — will boost investor mood in the short term, given the extreme pessimism in markets. Yet market performance in the longer term depends on execution of policies and whether policies remain stable.
Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute
The rescue plan is the clearest and most inclusive scheme on finance policies in the real estate sector in a while. It paves the way for supportive measures by local governments and financial institutions.
While the “temporary” easing of restrictions on bank lending to developers marks a substantial policy shift, the scheme isn’t cancelled. Banking officials need to watch out for potential policy swing.
Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management
This is another step in the right direction to boost investors’ confidence in the economy. It will help the developers to avoid liquidity trouble and prevent their credit risk from spilling over to the rest of the economy.
The impact on the property market should be positive, but demand is still quite weak, hence we still need to wait and see what policies can help to boost home buyers’ sentiment.
Kristy Hung, analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence
Country Garden could extend its estimated 20.4-billion yuan of borrowing by a year should China implement a rescue package for the real estate sector. That would buy it time to prioritise home completions until contracted sales recover. The reported package’s one-year extension for developers’ bank loans due in next six months could ease concerns on its near-term liquidity after its land spending halt since July.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chinese bank seizes Evergrande chair’s Hong Kong mansion
Debt-laden Evergrande gets enforcement notice for $4.48bn
More power, more problems for China’s Xi Jinping
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.