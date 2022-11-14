×

News

Bezos pledges to give away most of his $124bn fortune during his lifetime

Bezos sets his attention on climate change with his $10bn Earth Fund and also announces a $200m gift to Smithsonian museum

14 November 2022 - 20:09 Molly Schuetz and Ben Stupples
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com and the fourth-richest person in the world, said on Monday he plans to give away the bulk of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos will devote the money to fighting climate change and supporting those who seek to unify people amid wide social and political divisions, the billionaire told CNN, the first time he has committed to such a pledge.

Bezos is worth $123.9bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a fortune that has declined almost $70bn this year, but has surged in the past decade as his e-commerce giant raced past rivals. 

Bezos, 58, has focused more attention on his philanthropy in recent years while also assuming a much larger public role, acquiring the Washington Post newspaper in 2013 as well as luxury homes in New York, Los Angeles and Hawaii. A $500m yacht he commissioned is under construction in the Netherlands, and he’s among those interested in bidding for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, possibly with music mogul Jay-Z as an investor.

Bezos has drawn criticism for not signing the Giving Pledge, a promise by many of the world’s richest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. For years he largely stayed on the philanthropy sidelines, instead focusing on Amazon and Blue Origin, his for-profit space-exploration company. At this year's UN General Assembly, secretary-general Antonio Guterres criticised billionaire space jaunts while millions in the world starve.

Climate change

But recently Bezos has committed billions of dollars to charity and has increased the pace of his giving since stepping down as Amazon’s CEO last year.

His former wife, MacKenzie Scott, has sent more than $12bn to non-profit since the two split in 2019, mostly focusing on smaller charities in the US that are often overlooked by larger donors.

Bezos has set his attention on climate change with his $10bn Earth Fund and also announced a $200m gift to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. 

On Saturday, he named Dolly Parton as the latest recipient of his Courage and Civility award, handing the music legend $100m to direct to any charities she chooses. He previously awarded similar amounts to chef Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen feeds people in disaster-stricken areas, and Van Jones, the founder of Dream.Org. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

