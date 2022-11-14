×

Adidas pumps iron in bonds after booting Kanye West

The German sportswear brand is seeking €1bn from its debt sale on Monday

14 November 2022 - 18:11 Ronan Martin and Priscila Azevedo Rocha
Adidas AG is raising debt from Europe’s bond market for the first time since dropping Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and just days after slashing profit expectations for a fourth time. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Adidas is raising debt from Europe’s bond market for the first time since dropping Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and just days after slashing profit expectations for a fourth time.

The German sportswear brand is seeking €1bn ($1bn) from its debt sale on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak about it. It is the firm’s first dive into the region’s public debt market since 2020 and before that it had not issued bonds since 2014.

The end of the firm’s partnership with rapper and designer Ye, after years of controversial behaviour that culminated in a recent string of anti-Semitic statements, is expected to leave a €1.8bn hole in its income, as nearly half of Adidas’s total profit is estimated to come from the brand, according to analysts. The firm’s profit outlook has deteriorated consistently this year and it now expects a full-year operating margin of 2.5% from a previous 4% target.

“We do expect still significant concessions to be paid by Adidas,” in Monday’s debt sale, said Shanawaz Bhimji, a fixed-income analyst at ABN Amro Bank, referring to the premium that borrowers pay over their existing debt.

In a bid to revive its fortunes, Adidas plans to sell sneakers of the same design as the Yeezy product. Stemming the damage from ending the lucrative line will be a key challenge for newly appointed CEO Bjorn Gulden when he takes over in January. 

A spokesperson for Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for comment by telephone and email.

The debt sale is a boon for Europe’s market for new issuance after a year of underwhelming activity, particularly from nonfinancial companies. Adidas was joined in the market on Monday by Telefonica Europe and Thermo Fisher Scientific, even with issuers having to effectively pay up to compensate investors for the economic uncertainty ahead and the effect that may have on future earnings.

The recent pickup in activity across Europe’s debt market follows easing corporate credit risk amid some optimism that a surge in inflation this year is now starting to moderate. Marketwide issuance topped €58bn in the region last week, to smash through all expectations.

“The market seems to have no issues in well-rated names,” ABN Amro’s Bhimji said.

Adidas tightened the spreads on its deal, with the three-year notes at 20 basis points above midswaps from 45 and a seven-year tranche at 45 from about 80 basis points above swaps, the source said. Final investor demand for the deal was more than €3.4bn.

Bloomberg

