Accident in China was not caused by malfunction, Tesla says

A motorcyclist and high school pupil on a bicycle were killed, and three others were injured in the crash involving a Tesla Model Y SUV
Tesla said it would assist a police investigation into a fatal crash involving a Model Y sports utility vehicle in China earlier in November, while suggesting the incident wasn’t caused by a malfunction.
Data taken from the car showed no proof the brake pedal had been applied before the crash, and video showed the brake lights remained off, the electric car maker said in a statement. Instead, the accelerator had been heavily engaged in the lead up to the accident, which killed a motorcyclist and high school student on a bicycle. Tesla will “actively provide any necessary aid” to the local police probe, which may involve a third-party investigator, the statement said.
The November 5 accident in Chaozhou in Guangdong province also injured three people, including the driver. Video of the incident circulated on Chinese social media showed a white Model Y speeding until finally crashing.
A verified user on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, posting under the title of “a family member of the driver,” claimed the driver lost control for the the last 2.6km and though he had tried to apply the brakes, a technical problem must have caused the accident.
While hundreds of people are estimated to die on China’s roads each day, crashes involving Teslas attract intense public interest, with footage quickly going viral on social media.
In a protest that caught international attention, a Model 3 owner climbed atop a display vehicle at 2021’s Shanghai vehicle show and yelled that she almost died because her Tesla’s brakes failed. The US carmaker, which initially enjoyed a red carpet welcome in China, finally made a public apology after facing criticism from local authorities and state-run media, without acknowledging any defect to the car.
