British pubs and supermarkets will get a smaller boost from Qatar 2022 than during the last World Cup, according to research which blames the cost-of-living crisis and unusual time of year in which it is taking place.
Millions of British fans typically stock up on food, drinks and even new television sets during World Cups, as well as flocking to pubs and bars to cheer on home nations. Retailers such as John Lewis and Marks & Spencer have said they expect to benefit from the upcoming football tournament.
With the World Cup taking place in the cold months of November and December, sales of TVs are expected to be higher than during previous competitions, yet visits to the pub could suffer. Research from GlobalData said that hospitality spending will be 10% lower than the World Cup four years ago, and 52% lower than during the 2021 Euros.
Overall the estimates, compiled for retail website VoucherCodes, predicted that consumer spending will be 17% lower than during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and 42% lower than during 2021’s Euros.
British restaurants, bars and pubs are under pressure from the cost-of-living crisis. Businesses that survived the Covid-19 pandemic are facing weak consumer confidence and rising wages, while data from CGA by NielsenIQ said this week that the cost of food and drink for the sector soared by 18.8% in the year to September.
England made the final of the 2021 Euros, losing to Italy, and the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions have qualified for Qatar but are not expected to go as far this time. Wales have also qualified but the research assumes they will not get past the group stage.
British pubs face up to a lean World Cup
