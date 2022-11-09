Pro-LGBTQ judge heads conservative India’s Supreme Court

Many see justice Chandrachud’s progressive views as a threat to traditional Indian families and culture
A judge who could pave the way to legalising gay marriage in India took charge on Wednesday as chief justice at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist agenda dominates politics and throws up challenges for the court.
As a judge on the top court, justice DY Chandrachud was a member of the five-member bench that decriminalised gay sex. He also ruled that same-sex couples and other non-traditional families are entitled to social benefits, another step in India’s slow, but gradual easing of colonial-era, anti-LGBTQ laws.
Chandrachud, 62, expanded abortion rights for women and allowed female officers to hold commanding roles in the army. Now, rights activists will be keenly watching the new chief justice just as a petition on legalising same-sex marriages makes its way up through the lower courts.
“Given this track record, we can hope for similarly progressive judgments manifesting core constitutional principles of equality, dignity and inclusiveness,” said Prabha Kotiswaran, a professor of law and social justice at the King’s College London.
In August, Chandrachud said the decision to decriminalise all consensual sex among adults must be accompanied by changes in attitude.
“Equality is not achieved with the decriminalisation of homosexuality alone, but must extend to all spheres of life including the home, the workplace and public places,” he told a gathering.
Chandrachud will be keenly watched for more than his liberal views on LGBTQ and women’s rights. Among his most important challenges will be to restore the Supreme Court’s credibility as an independent institution in the world’s largest democracy.
His two-year tenure — the longest in the job by any judge in a decade — will see India go through general elections in 2024, when Modi seeks a third term as prime minister. Several politically high-stake matters will test the perceptions of the court’s independence. These include challenges to electoral funding rules that are blamed for flushing anonymous cash to political parties, the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir region’s autonomy and a polarising religion-based citizenship law.
Modi ally?
The Supreme Court has been criticised by rights groups and Modi’s opponents for protracted delays in hearing these cases. The challenges to the religion-based citizenship laws has been pending since December 2019.
The top court has handed down verdicts seen favouring the government, such as quashing corruption allegations against Modi pertaining to a defence deal and handing over a contentious temple site to Hindu groups. Chandrachud was one of the judges who ruled on the Babri Masjid case and since then Modi has inaugurated the construction of a grand temple on the site where the medieval mosque once stood. The project is slated to be competed by 2024.
Chandrachud had also refused an investigation into the death of a trial judge hearing a murder case against Modi’s close aide and home minister Amit Shah.
“The Supreme Court has allowed itself to be soft to the powerful executive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Surya Deva, a law professor at the University of Macquarie, Sydney. “Considering that he would have two years, there should be an opportunity for him to lead this restoration work,” Deva added.
An email to to Chandrachud, seeking comments went unanswered. The press officer for the Supreme Court also did not respond to call and text messages.
The court’s independence is also vital for a stable business environment, Deva said. In recent years, Indian courts have decided significant commercial cases ranging from taxation and allocation of mines to a boardroom coup at Tata Sons and takeover battles involving corporates such Amazon, Reliance Industries and ArcelorMittal.
Even so, Chandrachud’s rulings on gender and LGBTQ inclusion have placed him in the crosshairs in conservative India. A week after President Droupadi Murmu approved his name last month, the hashtag #NotMyCJI began trending on Twitter. Many see his views as threat to traditional Indian and Hindu families and culture.
Last month, shortly after his name was announced, Chandrachud said his physiotherapist told him he’s at risk of a frozen shoulder. “I don’t know if that’s a product of the loads of expectations built over the years, which you know you have to still fulfil,” Chandrachud told law students at the event.
