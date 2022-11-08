Tempers flare as Chinese lockdown fails to contain Covid-19

The company recorded 20.3-million active riders in the third quarter, missing a Bloomberg estimate of 21.1-million
Some of China’s most persistent virus hotspots have been locked down for weeks, sometimes months, showing the limitations of the country’s contentious Covid-zero policy.
Xinjiang reported the fourth-highest number of new cases nationally for Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, despite some cities in the region in China’s northwest locked down for 90 days. Cases in Inner Mongolia, sealed off in early October, leapt to almost 1,800 from 1,033 a day earlier, while Henan province’s infections more than doubled in a day to 747.
Guangdong province has the biggest outbreak now, the main driver of China’s national caseload rising to 7,323 new infections, the highest tally since April 30. Most of the cases are in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, which reported 2,377 infections and has taken a targeted approach to virus containment so far.
While entertainment venues and restaurants are shut in most of the city, just one district, Haizhu, has been locked down. It’s where most cases are being found. The stay-at-home order was extended on Monday night.
Restrictions continue at various levels in other Chinese cities, with Shanghai consistently locking down apartment blocks and suburbs where cases and close contacts are found since its citywide lockdown was ended earlier in the year.
Swelling outbreaks show the strain on China’s Covid-zero strategy with even harsh lockdowns and constant mass testing failing to get them under control quickly. Health officials reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the policy, even as it hammers the economy, dashing hopes that authorities will soon move towards easing some of their strictest rules.
China’s absolutist approach to Covid-19 almost three years into the pandemic is leading to rising tensions on the ground.
A clash between residents and virus prevention staff — known locally as Dabai, or “Big Whites” for their full-body personal protective equipment (PPE) — in Shandong province led to seven arrests on Monday, police in the city of Linyi said on Weibo.
A video posted online purporting to be of the fight showed groups of Dabai surround a man on the street, drag him by his clothes and then punching and kicking him, joined by what appear to be police officers. Onlookers scream and yell. Bloomberg News could not verify the footage, posted on Weibo and Twitter.
China quarantines all Covid-19 cases and their close contacts in makeshift hospitals, a policy that caused friction in the past as people object to being taken away.
Pushback and protest are increasing in China the longer Covid-zero drags on. Before the Communist Party congress in Beijing last month, a protester hung banners from a bridge criticising lockdown in a rare show of defiance in the capital. Videos of protests during Shanghai’s lockdown this year were censored online.
