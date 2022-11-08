Clashes with officials as national rate of infections rises to its highest in more than six months
Sales of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other supercars are booming in Japan, fuelled by pent-up, post-lockdown demand from wealthy buyers, who see them as good investments amid a weakening yen and soaring used-car prices.
New registrations of cars costing more than ¥20m ($136,000) rose 64% to 5,462 vehicles from January to October from the previous matching period when registrations leapt 75%, according to Japan Automobile Importers Association figures. Despite those gains, total sales of imported cars fell 11% to 193,026 units in the corresponding period this year.
After more than two years of Covid restrictions, drivers are buying new cars again, while the global shift towards electric vehicles is sparking interest in supercars and the growl of their engines, according to Yasuhiro Suyama, president of the Japan Supercar Association. “If you don’t drive them now, then when?” Suyama said.
Supercar registration numbers also reflect some orders placed a while ago, said Ken Miyao, an analyst at automotive research company Carnorama. While prices will rise due to inflation and the weaker yen, “the number of people who want to buy is definitely increasing, and demand for supercars won’t fall”, he said.
Income for the wealthy has been rising despite a slowdown in economic activity, according to Tokyo Shoko Research. The number of executives with packages of more than ¥100m rose 22% for 663 people in the year to March, according to the firm.
Supercar availability will probably continue to be limited by the chip shortage in the automotive industry, helping to support used-car prices. “It is better to invest in ultraluxury cars for their resale value rather than holding cash,” said Miyao.
Supercar sales burn rubber thanks to pent-up demand in Japan
Wealthy buyers see the vehicles as good investments amid a weakening yen and soaring used-car prices
