×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Seed and weed killer demand boosts Bayer profit

Company aims to be independent of Russian gas by end of year

08 November 2022 - 19:53 Tim Loh
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Bayer posted earnings on Tuesday that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weed killer Roundup.

The German company recorded core earnings per share of €1.13 in the third quarter, slightly higher than the €1.12 average estimate, according to a statement. A key profit measure at the Crop Science unit rose by a third.

“We are right on track to achieve the full-year financial targets that we raised in August,” CEO Werner Baumann said in the statement.

Bayer said cost increases triggered by high inflation are likely to carry into 2023 — adding that in Germany it aims to be independent from Russian gas by the end of this year. Global supply chains remain under strain, and avoiding bottlenecks is a key priority, it said.

Bayer’s shares slipped about 2%. The stock is up about 14% in 2022, making it one of the top performers in Germany’s benchmark DAX Index.

The crop science unit benefited from higher prices for everything from maize seeds to the herbicide glyphosate. Demand was particular strong in Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa — helping offset slowing sales in North America, where farmers planted fewer crops this summer amid drought conditions.

Bayer still needs to show that its momentum is sustainable as the company faces increased competition in the market for soybeans.

Nubeqa sales

The pharma division posted fast growth for new cancer drug Nubeqa, a key plank in the company’s strategy to stay competitive as blockbuster medicines Xarelto, a blood thinner, and Eylea, for eye care, face more competition. Xarelto sales are already falling, thanks to a setback in China and a patent expiration in Brazil. 

The consumer health division recorded growth thanks above all to higher demand for cough and cold products. 

Baumann is under pressure to show that his vision for the company — combining divisions for crops, drugs and consumer health — makes sense. Bayer’s supervisory board has quietly started the search for a successor, raising the prospect of an early departure, Bloomberg News reported in September, citing people familiar with the matter.

The CEO has survived shareholder frustration and legal turmoil since becoming CEO in May 2016, after he spearheaded the acquisition of crop science giant Monsanto. The record German takeover became a legal headache, with Bayer setting aside an estimated $16bn to cover lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer.

The company is also grappling with an increasing problem related to US plaintiffs blaming their illnesses on exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, another legacy Monsanto product.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bayer’s forecast lift overshadowed by new Monsanto provision

Future complicated despite improved standing of CEO Baumann, criticised for his US agrochemical group takeover
News
3 months ago

Major setback for Bayer as top court rejects multibillion-dollar Roundup appeal

Bayer shares tumble as US Supreme Court opens way for potentially thousands more lawsuits
News
4 months ago

No new clinical trials in Russia, Eli Lilly says

The US drugmaker says it will continue to supply medicines for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes, to Russia
World
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk rehires Twitter workers after some were ...
News
2.
Europe turns to natural gas as price plunges
News
3.
Workers returning to the office help lift company ...
News
4.
Ethiopian rebels have little to show for years of ...
News
5.
Morrisons and Asda suffer as higher debt costs ...
News

Related Articles

Bayer launches digital platform ForGround for sustainable farming

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Bayer’s forecast lift overshadowed by new Monsanto provision

News

Major setback for Bayer as top court rejects multibillion-dollar Roundup appeal

News

Supreme Court is Bayer’s last resort in US cancer cases

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.