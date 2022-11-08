Renault moves to split its EV and legacy businesses

Highest level of flights into areas near Taiwan in past three months
Renault plans to double its operating margin in coming years as the French carmaker embarks on a deep overhaul to split its electric vehicle (EV) and legacy combustion-engine businesses and take on outside investors.
The manufacturer, whose mainstay is the competitive European market, is seeking an operating margin of more than 10% by 2030, up from more than 5% this year, Renault said on Tuesday, ahead of the start of an investor day that comes as complex talks with partner Nissan Motor continue.
Renault will also resume paying a dividend next year as turnaround efforts take hold.
“After having executed one of the fastest and unexpected recovery plans, after having prepared the company for growth by securing the development of the best product line-up in decades, we intend to position ourselves faster and stronger than the competition,” CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement.
The former Fiat and Audi executive, who took over in July 2020 just before Renault reported a record loss, has embarked on a radical overhaul of operations as the carmaker seeks to navigate the difficult and costly transition to electrification.
The move to separate operations is expected to help Renault raise funds for EV development and technology and narrow the gap with bigger companies such as Stellantis, the maker of Jeep SUVs.
By 2025, Renault is forecasting an operating margin above 8% with free cash flow of more than €2bn annually on average, the company said. The maker of the electric Megane E-Tech cars also outlined a dividend policy set to grow “gradually” and “in a disciplined manner” to a payout ratio of as much as 35% of net income in the midterm, it said.
Five groups
Under the plans unveiled on Tuesday, Renault is reorganising into five different units spanning EVs, combustion- and hybrid-engine assets, the Alpine sports-car brand, financial services and new mobility and recycling businesses.
The move follows other carmakers taking steps to adapt to challenges posed by the EV transition. Ford Motor in March said it will separate the fast-growing EV and software business from the combustion-engine assets that will focus on cutting costs and streamlining operations. Last year, Daimler ended more than a century of making cars and trucks under one roof, with Mercedes-Benz Group and Daimler Truck now listed separately.
At Renault, the two most important steps relate to its EV and combustion-car divisions, named Ampere and Power.
For Ampere, the company is seeking external investors. It is also weighing an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Paris in the second part of 2023. Renault plans to keep a “strong majority” in Ampere and is counting on the support of potential cornerstone investors, such as Qualcomm.
Renault, an early mover in EVs with the fully-electric Zoe, is aiming for a €10bn valuation for Ampere, people familiar with the situation have said. The business will have a lineup of six EVs before the end of the decade and plans to make 1-million EVs annually for the Renault brand by 2031.
That valuation would top Renault’s current market value of €9.4bn. The target is aspirational and the IPO will be subject to market conditions, the people said.
Sticking points
Renault’s carve-out push has been at the heart of talks with Japanese partner Nissan Motor this year as the two companies seek to reshape a two-decade-old alliance that has been problematic since the 2018 arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn.
The talks are ongoing, Renault said, without elaborating. The valuation of Ampere has been among sticking points in the discussions, which also hit snags over intellectual property concerns, people familiar with the talks have said.
The company is combining its legacy combustion-engine and hybrid powertrain business with China’s Zheijiang Geely Group in a push to save costs. Renault will retain a 50% stake in the new entity with combined revenue of more than €15bn with Geely owning the other half. The unit will employ 19,000 employees across three continents with 17 plants.
The carmaker is pushing to broaden the appeal of its boutique Alpine sports-car brand. The maker of the A110 sports coupe is set to develop a new line-up to include hatchback and crossover models, as well as targeting further segments. Renault expects half of Alpine’s growth — the unit sold 784 cars during the third quarter — to come from new markets including potentially North America and China.
Renault in July raised its 2022 operating margin outlook to above 5% after turnaround efforts started talking hold. The company’s shares are up 3.7% this year, the top-performing stock in Europe’s Stoxx 600 automobiles & parts index.
