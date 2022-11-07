Lyft shares drop after sluggish growth in customers

The company recorded 20.3-million active riders in the third quarter, missing a Bloomberg estimate of 21.1-million
The cost of a gallon of petrol has fallen by almost a quarter from June, but the problem is the speed at which prices rose
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Lyft slumped the most in six months after reporting weaker-than-expected ridership growth, signalling that it’s losing ground to rival Uber Technologies in a rocky recovery from the pandemic.
The company recorded 20.3-million active riders in the third quarter, missing an estimate of 21.1-million from a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That remains well below Lyft’s base of 22.9-million active riders at the end of 2019.
The sluggish growth comes in stark contrast to the performance of Uber, which reported last week that its ride-hailing customers had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Lyft had warned it was facing challenging conditions in recent days, when it said it would cut 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 people, in its second round of layoffs in 2022. But the latest results showed that Lyft was struggling more than investors feared.
The shares declined more than 18% to $11.45 at 9.43am in New York on Tuesday.
Lyft posted a net loss of $422.2m in the quarter, significantly wider than the $159.5m analysts estimated. The deficit was primarily driven by the cost of issuing more stock to its staff, who have seen the value of Lyft shares drop about 70% in 2022.
The company is “proactively” taking steps to reduce its payroll expenses, CFO Elaine Paul said in a conference call on Monday. That includes shifting hiring towards international markets such as Canada and Eastern Europe, where equity is a smaller or nonexistent portion of an overall compensation package.
Even before last week’s layoff announcement, Lyft had been taking steps to cut costs. Earlier in 2022, the San Francisco-based company slowed recruitment, fired about 60 people and offloaded its rental-car business.
Lyft joins a growing group of tech companies in reining in hiring and expenses. In the face of a shaky economy, soaring inflation and the spectre of more interest-rate hikes, companies have enacted hiring freezes, eliminated jobs and taken other steps to cut costs.
Uber, meanwhile, has avoided widespread layoffs, though it’s taking a more conservative stance on hiring. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last week that while consumer spending on the platform had held up, the company was still bracing for an uncertain economic outlook.
“It is very difficult to tell where things are going to end up,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Uber reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue of $8.3bn and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $516m.
At Lyft, the disappointing ridership number came as a blow — especially after Uber’s stronger results, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. “The active rider miss is surprising,” he said.
The shortfall overshadowed some bright spots in Lyft’s report. Adjusted Ebitda was $66.2m during the period, surpassing the $63m analysts forecast. The company projected adjusted Ebitda in the current quarter of $80m-$100m, in line with the $91.7m estimated by analysts.
Lyft revenue rose 22% to $1.05bn, narrowly missing the $1.06bn Wall Street was expecting. Revenue per rider rose $13.7% from 2021 to a record $51.88, largely driven by longer rides that typically have higher fares.
Fares have remained elevated since the pandemic, which has helped boost sales — even with lower ridership. Nationwide prices for a Lyft ride were 35% higher in September compared with the same month in 2019, according to research firm YipitData.
While higher prices help improve ride-hailing margins and profitability, the risk of customers becoming more budget-conscious as the economic backdrop worsens looms large.
Lyft president John Zimmer said in an interview that there was still “further room for dynamic pricing to come down”. He remains confident that Lyft can sidestep inflationary pressures because of the different pricing options on the app. For example, riders can snag a cheaper fare if they’re willing to wait longer for their driver to arrive. He noted that trips to airports reached a record high.
“I’m not concerned about inflation impacting our ride demand,” he said. “I think we’re going to continue to see that get healthier and healthier in the quarters ahead.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lyft shares drop after sluggish growth in customers
The company recorded 20.3-million active riders in the third quarter, missing a Bloomberg estimate of 21.1-million
Lyft slumped the most in six months after reporting weaker-than-expected ridership growth, signalling that it’s losing ground to rival Uber Technologies in a rocky recovery from the pandemic.
The company recorded 20.3-million active riders in the third quarter, missing an estimate of 21.1-million from a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That remains well below Lyft’s base of 22.9-million active riders at the end of 2019.
The sluggish growth comes in stark contrast to the performance of Uber, which reported last week that its ride-hailing customers had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Lyft had warned it was facing challenging conditions in recent days, when it said it would cut 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 people, in its second round of layoffs in 2022. But the latest results showed that Lyft was struggling more than investors feared.
The shares declined more than 18% to $11.45 at 9.43am in New York on Tuesday.
Lyft posted a net loss of $422.2m in the quarter, significantly wider than the $159.5m analysts estimated. The deficit was primarily driven by the cost of issuing more stock to its staff, who have seen the value of Lyft shares drop about 70% in 2022.
The company is “proactively” taking steps to reduce its payroll expenses, CFO Elaine Paul said in a conference call on Monday. That includes shifting hiring towards international markets such as Canada and Eastern Europe, where equity is a smaller or nonexistent portion of an overall compensation package.
Even before last week’s layoff announcement, Lyft had been taking steps to cut costs. Earlier in 2022, the San Francisco-based company slowed recruitment, fired about 60 people and offloaded its rental-car business.
Lyft joins a growing group of tech companies in reining in hiring and expenses. In the face of a shaky economy, soaring inflation and the spectre of more interest-rate hikes, companies have enacted hiring freezes, eliminated jobs and taken other steps to cut costs.
Uber, meanwhile, has avoided widespread layoffs, though it’s taking a more conservative stance on hiring. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last week that while consumer spending on the platform had held up, the company was still bracing for an uncertain economic outlook.
“It is very difficult to tell where things are going to end up,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Uber reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue of $8.3bn and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $516m.
At Lyft, the disappointing ridership number came as a blow — especially after Uber’s stronger results, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. “The active rider miss is surprising,” he said.
The shortfall overshadowed some bright spots in Lyft’s report. Adjusted Ebitda was $66.2m during the period, surpassing the $63m analysts forecast. The company projected adjusted Ebitda in the current quarter of $80m-$100m, in line with the $91.7m estimated by analysts.
Lyft revenue rose 22% to $1.05bn, narrowly missing the $1.06bn Wall Street was expecting. Revenue per rider rose $13.7% from 2021 to a record $51.88, largely driven by longer rides that typically have higher fares.
Fares have remained elevated since the pandemic, which has helped boost sales — even with lower ridership. Nationwide prices for a Lyft ride were 35% higher in September compared with the same month in 2019, according to research firm YipitData.
While higher prices help improve ride-hailing margins and profitability, the risk of customers becoming more budget-conscious as the economic backdrop worsens looms large.
Lyft president John Zimmer said in an interview that there was still “further room for dynamic pricing to come down”. He remains confident that Lyft can sidestep inflationary pressures because of the different pricing options on the app. For example, riders can snag a cheaper fare if they’re willing to wait longer for their driver to arrive. He noted that trips to airports reached a record high.
“I’m not concerned about inflation impacting our ride demand,” he said. “I think we’re going to continue to see that get healthier and healthier in the quarters ahead.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Uber revenue leaps 72% on strong driver supply recovery
From vice-president at a bank to ‘rebalancing’ bicycles for city bikeshare ...
Rides and deliveries lift Uber’s results as bookings defy inflation fears
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.