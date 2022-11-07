Expansion of Ukraine’s seizure of oligarch assets on the cards

CEO Kasper Rorsted will step down earlier than expected after Adidas terminated profitable Yeezy venture
Ukraine’s leader said he may expand an intervention into the economy after authorities used special wartime powers to seize control of five companies, all of which have ties to some of the country’s most powerful oligarchs.
President Volodymyr Zelensky cast the acquisition of holdings in the strategically important companies this week as necessary to bolster the nation’s defence against the Russian invasion, part of an effort in “military-state management”.
“Some of them hardly worked. Now all of them will work — for defence,” Zelensky said in his regular evening address from Kyiv late on Tuesday. “I do not rule out other similar decisions either.”
The president spoke after his government secured shares in engine maker Motor Sich and public oil producer Ukrnafta, which is backed by billionaire Igor Kolomoisky. Authorities also targeted truck-maker Avtokraz, industrial company Zaporizhtransformator and an oil-refining company Ukrtatnafta.
As Ukraine’s military seeks to hold gains from a counteroffensive against Russian forces ahead of the winter, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said the government’s decision will help it meet military needs including maintaining fuel supply and the restoration and repair of equipment. The companies will now be managed by the defence ministry.
But beyond wartime aims, all five companies have links with some of the country’s most powerful businesspeople. Kolomoisky is a beneficiary owner of a minority stake in Ukrnafta, while Kostyantyn Zhevago controls Avtokraz.
The co-owner of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslayev, was detained last month by the state security service.
Before the invasion began in February, Zelensky — like his predecessors — had vowed to break the hold over Ukraine’s economy of a small group of billionaires, a long-standing issue for the former Soviet republic, one of Europe’s poorest nations.
Zelensky, an entertainer before entering politics, won a landslide victory to the presidency in 2019 partly on a commitment to strip Ukraine’s richest from power. He used his majority in parliament last year to push through legislation increasing scrutiny over oligarchs and their concentration of wealth and media power.
Wealthy figures including former president Petro Poroshenko and Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s wealthiest man, abandoned their media empires, which had been used to attack Zelensky and his allies. Zelensky also broke with Kolomoisky, once a close ally and business partner.
The government’s decision is “almost revolutionary” as an avenue to strip oligarchs of power, according to Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta research institute in Kyiv.
“This decision has been foremost driven by the logic of war and the state’s security interests,” he said in a Facebook post. “But simultaneously, the logic of stripping oligarchs of power is also working here.”
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government is wielding the extraordinary power in accordance with emergency legislation passed in response to the Kremlin’s February 24 invasion.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said the government will either return the holdings after martial law ends or offer compensation.
Bloomberg News.
