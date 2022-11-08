Adidas appoints former Puma chief Gulden as new CEO

CEO Kasper Rorsted will step down earlier than expected after Adidas terminated profitable Yeezy venture
Adidas on Tuesday appointed former Puma head Bjorn Gulden as its next CEO as the company seeks to move on from a crisis over its partnership with rapper Ye.
Current chief Kasper Rorsted will step down on Friday, earlier than expected, after Adidas terminated the Yeezy venture. The German sportswear company last week said Gulden was a potential successor to Rorsted after Puma announced its CEOs departure.
Adidas shares rose as much as 4.8% and were trading 2.2% higher in Frankfurt. Even after a surge following news that Adidas and Gulden were speaking, the stock is down about 25% during Rorsted’s six-year tenure.
The new boss will inherit a company embroiled in crises on several continents, with unsold shoes piling up. Adidas severed ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following a string of offensive and antisemitic remarks from the hip-hop artist and designer.
That’s raising questions about how Adidas will maintain the buzz around its sneakers and activewear. Yeezy has accounted for nearly half of the company’s total profits in recent years.
‘Rich network’
Meanwhile, the company is struggling to win back customers in China, once its fastest-growing market. Sales plunged there by at least a third in the first half of 2022, due to consumer boycotts and Adidas’s challenges in signing local celebrities to market its products. Arch-rival Nike has also suffered in China, but appears to have done a better job at winning back some customers.
Gulden “knows the industry extremely well and draws on a rich network in sport and retail”, Thomas Rabe, chair of Adidas’s supervisory board, said in a statement.
The change in companies should in some respects be smooth for the new CEO. For one thing, Adidas’s headquarters is located just up the road from that of Puma, on the outskirts of the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, a couple hours north of Munich.
For another, Gulden, who hails from Norway, worked for Adidas as senior vice-president of apparel and accessories from 1992 to 1999. Gulden was also CEO of Danish jewellery brand Pandora before becoming CEO of Puma in 2013.
Before Gulden takes over, Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer will serve as interim CEO through the end of the year, the company said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
